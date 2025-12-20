Officials take action on concerning side effect of AI and crypto booms: 'Avoids mistakes we've seen'

In British Columbia, Canada, regulators are pushing back on the influx of AI and crypto mining by imposing new limits on data centers' energy usage.

According to Investing News Network, the proposed policy will replace the existing first-come, first-served grid policy with competitive bidding for industries such as AI and data centers. The new energy policy changes will limit energy usage from AI data centers in the province.

When initiated in January 2026 by BC Hydro — the province's publicly owned utility — the competitive bidding process will move ahead with the goal of avoiding strained power grids that have plagued regions in the U.S. as data centers ramp up energy usage.

"The allocation framework allows for the paced growth of these sectors and avoids mistakes we've seen in other jurisdictions where growth has outpaced infrastructure, resulting in higher costs for everyday residential customers," said Adrian Dix, British Columbia's Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, per the news outlet.

The new policy will also include a permanent ban on new cryptocurrency-mining projects. According to the INN report, the government cited crypto mining as the source of "disproportionate energy consumption and limited economic benefit" due to its inability to create employment opportunities that justify its immense energy use.

Traditional crypto mining has been criticized for outsized uses of energy, though the industry has also used different models and clean energy investments to partly mitigate its impacts.

Beyond financial concerns, the environmental implications of the emerging AI industry boom hinge on two factors: electricity and water usage. Last year, data centers in the United States used 4% of all electricity on the grid, according to a Pew Research Center report that cited data from the International Energy Agency. The report noted that about 60% of this energy use was for processing and storing data, while much of the remaining usage was dedicated to cooling systems that also consume billions of gallons of fresh water to keep them running.

By scaling growth of the emerging AI industry in British Columbia, the province is displaying a measured approach — a balancing act that accounts for technological innovation, environmental considerations, and the everyday needs of the average consumer. Considering communities around data centers are reporting increased energy bills, noise pollution, and more issues due to the tech's substantial energy use, the regulation comes at an important juncture.

Industries involving mining, oil and gas, forestry, and hydrogen production will be exempt from this cap due to their substantial contributions to the regional workforce, INN reported. Hydrogen production-for-export, specifically, will be subject to limits under the new system based on market conditions.

