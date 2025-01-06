Court upholds ban that is shaking cryptocurrency world: 'Unduly discriminatory and unreasonable'

The Canadian province of British Columbia has held firm in its stance against cryptocurrency, extending its restrictions against bitcoin mining into December.

According to CoinDesk, the BC Supreme Court upheld a ban early last year that the provincial government initiated in December 2022 after Conifex Timber — a forestry company that intended to begin mining operations in the province with the Tsay Keh Dene First Nation — challenged the moratorium.

"The total amount of megawatt-hours that would have been required to service all the interconnection requests from cryptocurrency operations in 2023 grossly exceeded the projections of BC Hydro," the judge wrote.

A press release from the BC government following the initial ban stated that it paused 21 projects that requested 1,403 megawatts — equivalent to the energy needed to power approximately 570,000 homes in the region or charge 2.1 million electric vehicles.

Cryptocurrency advocates have pointed to the rising number of mining operations using renewable energy off the grid and to how the lucrative benefits of mining crypto flexibly can help to drive innovation, investment, and expansion of renewable energy and avoid wasting electricity. But for a region or country dealing with active threats to its energy grid, it may be harder to lean into that optimism until it is properly prepared to take advantage.

"The temporary suspension will preserve BC's electricity supply, while giving government and BC Hydro sufficient time to engage with industry and First Nations, and develop a permanent framework for any future cryptocurrency mining operations," the statement reads.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

BC originally imposed an 18-month restriction to preserve its supply of sustainable and affordable energy provided by its largest electricity utility, BC Hydro, which produces over 90% of its power from hydroelectric sources, per CoinDesk.

The provincial government also passed an update to the Energy Statutes Amendment Act in 2024 to allow the Cabinet to bypass the BC Utilities Commission, giving it direct authority over the energy allocation to the crypto industry.

While the government argued that "these amendments will enable the eventual implementation of a permanent policy," Conifex Timber contended in court that the ruling was "unduly discriminatory and unreasonable."

The ruling comes amid bitcoin's surging value and Vancouver, BC's most populous city, pushing to become a bitcoin-friendly city.

Bitcoin has been an extremely divisive issue, with detractors noting its immense energy demands and resulting environmental impact. Its profitability and popularity have overburdened grids and even allegedly come at the cost of human health.

Meanwhile, proponents have championed its creative potential in sustainability; for example, companies are utilizing the high temperatures its data centers produce to heat commercial and residential buildings.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.