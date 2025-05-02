Lawmakers take bold action to stop questionable tech from hitting the market: 'I really salute the ... government's decision'

It's a part of a wider move to block goods made with forced labor.

A late intervention by British lawmakers will prevent the supply of solar panels and components sourced from regions in China linked to forced labor. International groups have backed the decision.

As the British government seeks to enact a "rooftop revolution" by significantly increasing the number of rooftop solar panels, the supply chains to provide them are coming under increased scrutiny. The key component in solar panels is polysilicon, a purified form of silicon produced through a complex, multistep process.

Just four nations — China, Germany, Malaysia, and the United States — account for 97% of the global supply, according to Minespider. China (69%) is the largest producer of polysilicon, with the majority of production occurring in Xinjiang.

Xinjiang is an autonomous region in northwest China. It is the country's largest province, and the government is accused by international organizations of systemic discrimination against the Uyghur Muslim minority. In a report, Human Rights Watch detailed what it called "crimes against humanity" by the Chinese government. These include mass detentions, cultural persecution, and forced labor.

Beijing denies the accusations (per Reuters), but multiple countries have moved to block goods made with forced labor. As the Wall Street Journal reported, the United States added 29 Chinese companies to its forced-labor blacklist in 2024.

However, the lack of a coordinated international stance is threatening to undermine the United States' position. According to the Guardian, Australia still permits the importation of compromised goods.

The issue highlights an important point about the future of renewable energy. As a clean energy source offering abundant and inexpensive energy, solar is growing rapidly. However, the nations importing solar panels have a responsibility to ensure they are produced ethically.

Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency, praised the British government's stance. He told the BBC, "I really salute the UK government's decision."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.