Experts issue warning about looming energy challenge: 'Most expensive place in the world'

"That's sort of what we're doing."

A government analysis found that Britain now holds the title for the "most expensive place in the world" to develop nuclear power, according to the BBC.

What's happening?

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer ordered an analysis of the country's nuclear sector, and the findings point to excessive red tape as the main culprit behind ballooning expenses. The Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce delivered its assessment, arguing that outdated rules have pushed costs far beyond what other nations pay.

The analysis pinpoints several problems: workers at power plants face tighter restrictions on radiation than people who work in hospitals or dental offices, and a disjointed approval process leads to decisions that don't match actual safety needs.

"Motorways wouldn't be very useful if we all drove at five miles an hour but that's sort of what we're doing in nuclear safety," said John Fingleton, who chairs the task force.

The country has nine working reactors today, though eight will reach the end of operations by 2030. New facilities at Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C are moving forward, with smaller reactors also in development.

Why is nuclear power development important?

Britain signed a pledge with 30 other countries to multiply atomic energy production threefold by 2050, an effort to cut carbon pollution. These plants produce roughly one-seventh of the nation's power today.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Nuclear power produces large amounts of electricity without releasing carbon into the atmosphere, which helps countries meet their pollution reduction goals. These plants can run continuously, unlike solar panels and wind turbines that depend on weather conditions.

The technology faces concerns. Plants create radioactive waste that stays harmful for thousands of years, and infamous accidents like the ones that occurred in Fukushima and Chernobyl remind people of the safety risks.

Construction costs run into the billions. Some people worry about connections between civilian nuclear programs and weapons development.

Many countries are betting on nuclear power as part of their strategy to stop the planet from overheating. France has plans for a minimum of six new reactors, while China's construction pipeline includes close to 30 facilities. The U.S. brought its newest reactor online in 2024, ending a gap of more than three decades. Japan is bringing its program back after shutting down following Fukushima.

What can I do to support clean energy?

Contact your local and national representatives to voice your opinions on energy policy. You can also reduce your own electricity consumption, which decreases demand regardless of the power source.

Installing solar panels on your property, if possible, adds clean electricity to the grid. Switching to LED bulbs and unplugging devices when not in use cuts your energy use.

Supporting companies and utilities that invest in renewable energy sources sends a market signal about consumer preferences.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.