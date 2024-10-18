Brita will donate to a school or charity of your choice when you recycle your old water filter system — here's how to try it

The plastic will be shredded and reused to make recycled plastic products like park benches and bike racks.

If you use a Brita water filter, you already know that you're getting all the benefits of the purest bottled brands from simple tap water. But when your filter reaches the end of its life, you might be tempted to throw it out, adding to the tons of plastic trash clogging landfills across the nation. However, Brita's free recycling program offers an alternative for filters, pitchers, and faucet systems — and it's been a major hit so far.

What's happening?

Brita has partnered with recycling platform TerraCycle to accept a wide range of Brita products for recycling.

The program is simple: First, create a TerraCycle account and start saving your used Brita filters or pitchers in any box you might have lying around the house. When you're ready to send them in, download and print a free, prepaid shipping label. Attach the label to your box and send it to TerraCycle to recycle.

This is when you can start earning TerraCycle points, which can be redeemed as donations to the U.S. school, charity, or nonprofit organization of your choice. TerraCycle reports that it's raised millions of dollars globally through recycling programs like Brita's.

Once TerraCycle receives your items, they'll be divided by material. The plastic will be shredded and reused to make recycled plastic products like park benches and bike racks, and the carbon filters will go into carbon polymers, which are often used for strong but lightweight products like parts for cars and planes.

Unfortunately — or maybe fortunately — the program has been such a success so far that users currently need to join a waitlist to send in their items.

"We need to take a few months off and apologize for any inconvenience," a Brita spokesperson told The Cool Down. "Everyone in the program has done such a great job recycling that we've currently reached our maximum contribution."

The good news is, the program will be back up and running soon.

Why is Brita's free recycling program important?

This program has one huge benefit for participants and two huge benefits for the environment.

1️⃣ It takes an awkward piece of potential trash off your hands for free, saving you space in your garbage bin.

2️⃣ Recycling plastic responsibly instead of throwing it away is always a win for the environment. It helps prevent that plastic item from taking centuries to decompose in a landfill, and it ensures no toxic microplastics leak into the environment.

3️⃣ TerraCycle points can be redeemed for a donation to your favorite cause. As we mentioned above, that includes schools and a wide range of charities, and it also includes environmental nonprofits. It's up to you where your dollars go.

What is Brita's overall sustainability plan?

Brita filters are already helping the environment by providing a simple and clean alternative to bottled water. Cutting all that single-use plastic out of your life can make a huge difference in protecting the planet, while also saving you as much as $200 or more every year.

On top of that, Brita reports that in 2019 its customers filtered enough water to replace 12 billion single-use plastic water bottles — a massive impact.

Bottom line: Brita's free recycling program makes water filters an even better choice for the environment.

