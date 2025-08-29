Major retailers brace for shopping ban set to change stores for good: 'Break up'

This comes months before the ban is set to take effect at the start of 2026.

As California prepares for its upcoming ban on single-use plastic bags, several retailers are taking part in a campaign to help shoppers get ahead of the curve.

As The Mirror US reported in mid-August, stores such as Target and CVS are participating in "Break Up With Single-Use Bags," a campaign aimed at helping Southern California shoppers to transition away from using disposable bags. The campaign is the brainchild of the Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners.

"This campaign reflects a growing movement of retailers and communities working together, guided by data and a shared vision, to shift the retail experience toward one that eliminates waste altogether by reducing our reliance on disposable bags," Kate Daly, head of the Center for the Circular Economy, said in a statement, per The Mirror.

As part of the campaign, participating retailers across Orange County, San Diego County, and the Riverside-San Bernardino metropolitan area will display signs encouraging shoppers to either bring their own bags or refrain from using bags altogether. Social media messaging is also planned as a part of the campaign.

If a customer doesn't have a reusable bag, they can purchase paper bags for $0.10 each. The fee will be waived for shoppers using SNAP benefits, however.

The campaign comes months before California's ban is set to take effect at the start of 2026. Under that law, most grocery, convenience, and other such stores will no longer be able to offer customers plastic bags of any kind, even those considered reusable or recyclable.

Studies have shown that such bans are effective, eliminating nearly 300 single-use bags annually per person. In New Jersey alone, more than 5 billion bags are eliminated annually.

Reducing the use of single-use bags could drastically decrease the amount of plastic in landfills and oceans. Some researchers have estimated that up to 5 trillion single-use plastic bags are used globally each year.

"The health of our environment is directly connected to the well-being of the people and communities we serve," Jenny McColloch, vice president of sustainability and community impact at CVS Health, said in a statement. "This latest initiative aims to collaboratively address waste in our neighborhoods, stores, and everyday decisions, creating a positive impact for individuals and the planet."

