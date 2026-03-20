Social media users delighted by brand's unique tactic to dispel AI concerns

"If a brand feels comfortable using AI, I automatically assume they are too cheap to sell quality products/services."

A viral post is sparking conversation about a new marketing tactic as brands are going out of their way to prove their content wasn't made with artificial intelligence.

The discussion took off on X after users highlighted a recent Instagram comment from Le Creuset, where the company clarified that one of its videos was created "entirely by hand using digital art and real video footage, not AI."

consumers hate ai-generated content so much that brands are proactively clarifying their creative pic.twitter.com/yEuqbCyJAZ — Rachel Karten (@milkkarten) March 18, 2026

"Consumers hate AI-generated content so much that brands are proactively clarifying their creative," the original post read.

The note appeared under a stylized promotional video for the brand's new colorway — the whimsical clip depicts the cookware sailing like a boat.

But what truly captured people's attention wasn't merely the visuals. It was the disclaimer accompanying it.

A year ago, this level of transparency would have been rare. Now, it's quickly becoming a new signal of quality.

As AI-generated ads flood social feeds, many viewers now associate that style with minimal effort and lower product value.

"If a brand feels comfortable using AI, I automatically assume they are too cheap to sell quality products/services," one user wrote on X.

This shift in perception could have broader implications. AI tools rely on energy-intensive data centers that increase electricity demand, meaning the environmental footprint of digital content is becoming harder to ignore.

At the same time, human-made creativity is emerging as an unexpected selling point.

Reactions across social media reflected that shift.

"Good! Creative teams should be more visibly and openly applauded for their efforts," one X user wrote.

"Interesting that 'made by humans' is becoming a quality signal instead of a production detail," another added. "Once audiences suspect the creative was cheapened, brands have to spend credibility just proving care was involved."

Others were more direct: "If I see a brand with AI ads … I'm never buying any of their products."

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