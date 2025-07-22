  • Business Business

Teen invents underwear to help tackle major issue in apparel industry: 'One of the most life-changing things'

"This feeling of being in first place and being a winner in this amazing competition is something I'll hold near me forever."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
"This feeling of being in first place and being a winner in this amazing competition is something I'll hold near me forever."

Photo Credit: iStock

A high school entrepreneur has scored a full scholarship to the University of Vermont after winning a Shark Tank-like competition for his business plan for eco-friendly underwear. 

In March, the university announced that Matthew McPherson earned top honors in the Vermont Pitch Challenge, a competition designed to empower teens to develop solutions to real-world challenges. McPherson's Boxer Breeze business venture certainly fits the bill. 

Earth.org estimates that the world generates about a garbage truck's worth of textile waste every second, which amounts to more than 101 million tons each year. 

The fast fashion industry accounts for much of this waste, churning out trendy, low-cost apparel meant to last only a few wears. These garments are typically manufactured under poor ethical conditions and with dirty fuel-derived materials such as polyester

The teen from Hunterdon Central Regional High School in Flemington, New Jersey, is rethinking garment production and disposal with his proposal for an underwear brand made from sustainable materials including bamboo fiber and organic cotton. Customers would be able to return used pairs for recycling and to earn discounts. 

"We are thrilled to see the entrepreneurial spirit and vision from Matthew," said Jay Jacobs, vice provost for enrollment management at UVM. "His business plan not only addresses the critical issue of textile waste but also demonstrates a scalable and sustainable approach that can make a significant impact on both the fashion industry and the environment." 

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

McPherson is set to begin his UVM education in the fall. There's no word on whether he will launch Boxer Breeze anytime soon, but if the concept is realized at scale, it could offer eco-conscious consumers another brand they'll feel good about supporting.

The other two podium finishers at this year's event were Claire Teany, whose second-place proposal was for adaptive surfboards made from ocean plastics for people with disabilities, and Eleanor O'Brien, Penelope O'Brien, and Hardy Payson, whose comprehensive support system for inclusive neurodivergent development took home third.

"This opportunity has been one of the most life-changing things to ever happen to me," McPherson said. "Any of the finalists could have won today, and to have this feeling of being in first place and being a winner in this amazing competition is something I'll hold near me forever." 

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x