Teen invents underwear to help tackle major issue in apparel industry: 'One of the most life-changing things'

A high school entrepreneur has scored a full scholarship to the University of Vermont after winning a Shark Tank-like competition for his business plan for eco-friendly underwear.

In March, the university announced that Matthew McPherson earned top honors in the Vermont Pitch Challenge, a competition designed to empower teens to develop solutions to real-world challenges. McPherson's Boxer Breeze business venture certainly fits the bill.

Earth.org estimates that the world generates about a garbage truck's worth of textile waste every second, which amounts to more than 101 million tons each year.

The fast fashion industry accounts for much of this waste, churning out trendy, low-cost apparel meant to last only a few wears. These garments are typically manufactured under poor ethical conditions and with dirty fuel-derived materials such as polyester.

The teen from Hunterdon Central Regional High School in Flemington, New Jersey, is rethinking garment production and disposal with his proposal for an underwear brand made from sustainable materials including bamboo fiber and organic cotton. Customers would be able to return used pairs for recycling and to earn discounts.

"We are thrilled to see the entrepreneurial spirit and vision from Matthew," said Jay Jacobs, vice provost for enrollment management at UVM. "His business plan not only addresses the critical issue of textile waste but also demonstrates a scalable and sustainable approach that can make a significant impact on both the fashion industry and the environment."

McPherson is set to begin his UVM education in the fall. There's no word on whether he will launch Boxer Breeze anytime soon, but if the concept is realized at scale, it could offer eco-conscious consumers another brand they'll feel good about supporting.

The other two podium finishers at this year's event were Claire Teany, whose second-place proposal was for adaptive surfboards made from ocean plastics for people with disabilities, and Eleanor O'Brien, Penelope O'Brien, and Hardy Payson, whose comprehensive support system for inclusive neurodivergent development took home third.

"This opportunity has been one of the most life-changing things to ever happen to me," McPherson said. "Any of the finalists could have won today, and to have this feeling of being in first place and being a winner in this amazing competition is something I'll hold near me forever."

