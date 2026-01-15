Ohio homeowners file lawsuit against their town over new solar panel fee: 'It's hard to believe'

An Ohio couple is suing the city of Bowling Green after it approved a monthly fee for customers with solar panels. According to Canary Media, the lawsuit could be "a preview of a statewide battle" with the public utilities commission set to reexamine net-metering rules.

Leatra Harper and Steven Janston said in the suit that they installed solar panels because they were "deeply concerned" about their pollution footprint. Burning gas, oil, and coal to produce energy is associated with chronic illness and millions of premature deaths every year, while a similar amount of material that makes up a solar panel can produce electricity from the sun every day for decades instead of being burned into the air once.

A growing number of homeowners are also installing solar panels to boost property values and drastically slash their energy bills — even down to $0.

As for Harper and Janston, they felt confident in their decision to spend approximately $37,000 for their 13.95 kW rooftop solar system. Industry projections suggested the investment would pay for itself within a "reasonable period," per the complaint.

However, they say the city's solar fee — enacted as "Rider E" about six months after they installed their renewable energy system — will nearly double the payback period.

The couple is seeking a permanent injunction on Rider E, claiming it "arbitrarily and illegally discriminates against rooftop solar customers." Bowling Green has denied liability. The city has also argued that it needs the fee to ensure other customers don't absorb additional costs for staffing and maintaining the electric grid, per Canary Media.

Mryia Williams, Ohio program director for the nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors, acknowledged there are nuanced ways to view who should cover which costs.

Yet she noted rooftop solar supports a more resilient grid because it reduces demand and can feed excess energy back to other customers.

"It's hard to believe that it's some sort of subsidized rate," she said of the city's law, particularly if solar customers only receive partial credit for sharing excess energy.

Purchasing a solar system may still be the right move for many families as things play out in court — and net-metering regulations vary by jurisdiction. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you connect with trusted local partners who can simplify the process of going solar.

