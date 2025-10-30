Parents sound off as frustrating new Halloween trend gains steam: 'This is a no from me'

"Now it has totally blown up and gotten out of hand."

Holidays already come with huge piles of seasonal products that cause problems for many parents. They cost money, generate trash, and are rarely wanted or used outside of the specific holiday they were made for. The latest example is a new trend for Halloween: boo baskets.

What's happening?

Parents and concerned bystanders on Reddit posted in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit about what they're seeing.

"People are making Easter baskets but for Halloween with gifts and candy in them," said one user in a comment. "Often families will make one for other families in the neighborhood and ask them to pass it on, thus escalating the amount of work that parents (usually moms) have to do to make Halloween 'fun.'"

They continued, writing, "As a parent myself I hope this trend never finds me IRL. Nothing makes me sound more like a boomer than lamenting that every holiday needs to involve themed gifts. Dang it, when I was a kid our Halloween present was the candy!!!"

Another commenter provided more context. "'Boo baskets' started as a little neighborhood thing where people would make a basket with small Halloweeny things (like candy or plastic spiders) and then put it on someone's doorstep. Then that house had been 'booed' and it was that house's turn to make a basket and give it to another house," they explained.

"Now it has totally blown up and gotten out of hand, and people (primarily on TikTok) are making expensive boo baskets to give to friends, partners, and family. Children are seeing these 'aesthetic' boo basket videos and begging their parents to make them one. These new boo baskets have things like skin care products, makeup, Stanleys, Uggs, candles, and then a few halloween themed things like fuzzy socks or blankets."

Why are boo baskets important?

Sharing gifts with friends and neighbors is not in itself a bad thing. But when there is pressure to participate with ever-escalating amounts of loot at higher and higher price points, what started as a fun activity can become burdensome.

Meanwhile, many of the Halloween-themed items will become trash before long. They may end up as litter, or they might clog landfills. Many are made of plastic, which sheds microplastics and methane into the environment, harming both people and the climate.

Are companies doing anything about this?

Far from helping with the situation, many companies are creating premade boo baskets for sale. They may contain candy and Halloween-themed novelties. Because they are not customized, these items are even more likely to be thrown away than gifts that have been specifically chosen for the recipients.

What can I do about this trend?

Exchanging gifts for Halloween isn't a longstanding tradition, and no one should feel pressured into it. If you do want to participate, there are ways to do it without having such an impact on your wallet or the environment.

Homemade sweets such as cookies are very traditional, and if you want a Halloween-themed decoration, there are many eco-friendly craft options, such as tissue paper ghosts or real miniature pumpkins. Any gifts you buy should be considered in advance and chosen to be useful and wanted outside of Halloween.

