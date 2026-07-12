Ohio woman sent $500 to a Facebook dog rescue, then her bank flagged the charges as fraud

When she tried to make that additional payment, it did not go through.

Police say a Boardman, Ohio, resident who was trying to adopt an Italian Greyhound she found on Facebook lost $500 to an alleged social media scam.

What happened?

After contacting a Facebook page advertising an Italian Greyhound rescue, a Boardman woman told police she arranged to have a dog delivered to her home. WFMJ reported that she was then asked to make multiple payments.

The woman told officers she sent two Venmo payments for the dog — first $200, then $300. After that, she was given a tracking number and a confirmation number and told she also needed to pay a refundable $500 transportation fee.

When she tried to make that additional payment, it did not go through. Police said attempts through Venmo, Zelle, and PayPal were all rejected, and her bank later contacted her to say the charges were fraudulent.

According to police, the messages continued even after that, with the supposed shipping company still sending her pictures of the dog. She was advised to stop communicating with the page, and WFMJ reported that no arrests or charges had been announced at the time of the report.

Why does it matter?

Pet scams can be especially effective because they prey on urgency, trust, and emotion. Someone who believes they are rescuing or adopting an animal may be more likely to miss red flags such as rushed payment requests, changing fees, or demands to use money-transfer apps.

Scams are also evolving alongside digital tools. Artificial intelligence can help banks and platforms detect suspicious patterns more quickly, but it can also make fraudulent ads, messages, and fake customer service interactions seem more convincing.

What can I do?

Anyone hoping to adopt a pet online should slow down before sending money. Look for rescue organizations with a verifiable website, an established physical presence, reviews from real adopters, and direct phone contact. Reverse-image searching pet photos and asking for a live video call with the animal can also help expose fake listings.

Be cautious when a seller insists on peer-to-peer payment apps or starts adding surprise transportation, insurance, or refundable delivery fees. If a bank or payment platform flags a charge as suspicious, that warning should be taken seriously.

If something feels off, stop communicating and contact your bank immediately. Reporting the incident to local police, the social media platform, and payment services can help document the fraud.

A fake rescue can look convincing enough to include tracking details, payment instructions, and even photos.

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