  • Business Business

Researchers issue warning about overlooked factor devastating global economy: 'Big missing piece'

"Essential benefits to people and the economy."

by Veronica Booth
Researchers at the University of California, San Diego, introduced the concept of 'blue capital' in a new study.

Photo Credit: iStock

New research explores the concept of "blue capital," explaining how ocean health impacts the global economy. 

What is blue capital?

The study was published in the Nature Climate Change journal and conducted by researchers at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego.

The study states, "Oceans provide essential benefits to people and the economy, underpinned by the extent and condition of marine ecosystems and infrastructure — or 'blue' capital. However, the impacts of climate change on blue capital have been largely overlooked in influential indicators such as the social cost of carbon."

The social cost of carbon refers to how much money one ton of carbon pollution costs the world economy. For example, unusual or extreme weather hurts farmers' crops. This causes the price of groceries such as cherries to rise. Another example is how flooding or storms caused by changes in climate result in costly damage and higher insurance rates, as in Louisiana. An ocean-related example is how diminishing fish populations hurt the fishing industry.

The study found that global pollution is costing the world twice as much as people thought. This is the first time that the ocean has been factored into the cost of pollution, as researchers stated.

Why is understanding blue capital important?

Understanding the weight of blue capital is essential to addressing climate change. It shows that people are paying even more for pollution than previously thought. 

Many believe that replacing polluting fuels with other energy sources is too expensive. New energy sources can be costly, such as solar power, but the cost of pollution is higher.

According to ABC News, the new report found that the current SCC is around $97.2 per ton of carbon pollution. Pollution in the ocean is costing the global economy around $2 trillion a year.

The study's lead author, Bernardo Bastien-Olvera, told ABC News, "The ocean was the big missing piece in these models."

How this new information helps the global economy 

With this new data, decision-makers can better understand how pollution hurts the economy. The information shows the importance of protecting ocean ecosystems and reducing pollution. Helping the oceans would make economies stronger, saving people money.

While some say renewable energy is too costly, this study shows that oil, coal, and gas carry a higher price tag.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider