Farmers across America grapple with the impact of brutal winter weather: 'Preparation is critical'

Storm Blair sweeping across rural areas in the U.S. has forced farmers to consider how harsh conditions are impacting their operations.

What's happening?

Extreme snowfall from Kansas to the East Coast has impacted growing conditions for the rest of the year, while farm animals are said to "face heightened risks" during freezing temperatures as deep snow can prevent farmers from accessing herds for feeding and water, per AG Daily.

Kansas is believed to have faced the worst storm conditions, with "nearly a year's worth of snow in one event," AG Daily wrote. Faced with these conditions, farmers have looked for ways to shelter their animals, but a lack of infrastructure to meet these needs is adding to the stress brought on by the storms.

"Preparation is critical, but the increasing unpredictability of weather patterns, driven by climate change, has added complexity to planning," wrote AG Daily.

Why are these storms damning?

In the midst of climate change, storms are anticipated to drastically alter the agricultural industry, impacting the food supply and the economy of rural areas.

National Geographic explained that scientists predict climate change could make blizzards more intense: "A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture. This moisture eventually falls as precipitation — either as rain (when temperatures are warm) or snow (when temperatures are below freezing) — which results in more frequent and intense storms."

Additionally, rising sea temperatures make storms more severe by increasing the amount of energy and moisture available.

In USA Leaders, it's predicted Storm Blair could cause billions in economic losses due to damaged infrastructure, emergency response costs, and diminished agricultural yields, which will likely "strain state budgets and consumer pockets well into the year."

Based on past extreme weather events, it's also likely that the frequency of storms like these will impact human food supply as crops are unable to grow with conditions.

What's being done about extreme weather?

Hopeful stories of farmers pitching together to help with infrastructural damages have been circulating news publications. However, it remains clear that systemic changes must be made to redirect the trajectory of extreme weather events hitting rural farmlands.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture described mitigation strategies that farmers are using, such as "high tunnels," which use plastic coverings placed along the hoop structure to create shade for crops. The department also spotlighted a series of resources that are improving farmers' lives, including the Natural Resources Conservation Service, which ensures farmers have the means to maintain conservation practices on their land.

