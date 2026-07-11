Video shows water bursting through BJ's ceiling during New Jersey storm

"This incident is another reminder of how quickly severe weather can create dangerous and unpredictable conditions."

A storm nearly turned disastrous at a BJ's Wholesale Club in Ocean Township, New Jersey, when water amassed on the roof before part of the building collapsed.

As CBS News New York reported, there were 27 people inside during the July 6 incident, and all escaped without injuries.

What happened?

The failure was reported at about 11:30 a.m. at the Route 35 BJ's in the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township, Monmouth County Sheriff's Office said.

Video taken from inside the store by Jamel Holley, and shared on the outlet's Instagram page (@cbsnewyork), shows water bursting into the bakery area at the same time a wide section of the roof or ceiling appears to cave in from the buildup overhead.

A voice can be heard reacting with expletives to the carnage and demanding the store be closed. The footage also appears to show displays being swept along by the force of the water.

As CBS News New York noted, another video showed a product table seemingly hit a person trying to flee.

"Several reports of several people trapped inside the building, so we activated the mass casualty protocol," Ocean Township Police Chief Michael Sorrentino explained to the network.

After everyone was evacuated, urban search-and-rescue crews checked the store using drones and dogs, per CBS News New York. Sorrentino and Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden told the outlet that two people were briefly trapped but were able to free themselves and leave safely.

Why does it matter?

Flash flooding can trap people inside buildings and vehicles, damage structures, contaminate indoor spaces, destroy inventory, and force businesses to shut down, even when no one is physically injured.

Extreme weather disasters strain emergency services, disrupt work, damage homes and cars, and create dangerous conditions that can linger after the rain stops. Families can also be left dealing with repair costs, lost income, or power outages.

Golden warned CBS News New York that stuck vehicles were already getting in the way of emergency crews.

"We already had vehicles that have stalled and are in the way of traffic, particularly first responders that need to get to actual emergencies," he told the station.

The storm's impact extended beyond the store, as CBS News New York detailed. In Paramus, cleanup continued after trees fell onto homes, cars, and power lines, leaving some residents relying on generators while they waited for repairs.

What's being done?

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office told the public to avoid the flooded area so rescue and cleanup work could continue safely, according to CBS News New York.

Social media posts from the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office reportedly showed vehicles sitting deep in floodwater near the scene.

"This incident is another reminder of how quickly severe weather can create dangerous and unpredictable conditions," Golden concluded to CBS News New York.

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