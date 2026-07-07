Illinois flash flood nearly swallows Honda after driver tries to power through

"I don't know why they're letting this car through here."

Viewers are reacting to a suburban Chicago flood video that shows a Honda creeping into deep water until much of the car is nearly swallowed from view.

Recorded by Jessica Garry (@jesswiththewienerdog), a Bartlett, Illinois, creator amid the storm system that drenched the Chicago suburbs over the July 4th weekend, the post has sparked arguments over whether the driver should have gone onto the flooded street at all.

What happened?

The video carries the caption "Bartlett flood vs honda" and shows a roadway that appears to be filling quickly with floodwater. As a Honda attempts to cross, the person filming says, "I don't know why they're letting this car through here."

By the end of the clip, the car appears to have lost momentum after sitting lower and lower in the water.

As that unfolds, the creator exclaims, "Oh, my gosh, look at this! Oh, my god, look at this! What are you guys doing?" before adding, "Oh, no, the Honda stopped."

The post does not show what happened after the car stopped.

Why does it matter?

Flash floods can make ordinary roads dangerous within minutes, and vehicles are often among the first things put at risk. Drivers may not be able to judge how deep the water is, and even relatively shallow flooding can stall an engine, damage electronics, or cause a vehicle to lose traction.

Worsening extreme weather disasters endanger lives and livelihoods by damaging cars, roads, homes, and local businesses while disrupting commutes, emergency response, and daily routines. Heavier downpours can also threaten public health and community safety by trapping people in vehicles, contaminating water, and cutting off access to work, school, and medical care.

The financial fallout can be steep as well, ranging from repair bills and towing costs to higher insurance claims and lost income.

What are people saying?

Commenters were quick to criticize the driver's decision.

One wrote, "I have a SUV and even im to scared to do that."

Others saw it as a close call.

"As someone that took a Civic through flood waters and thankfully made it, I was rooting for that Honda so hard lmao," one commenter wrote.

Another offered driving advice: "First rule is to never slow down like that u gotta keep a steady pace and you will be good."

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