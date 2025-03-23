Surge in bitcoin value opens floodgates for barrage of issues — here's what you need to know

Bitcoin is back in the headlines — and not just for the cryptocurrency's surge in value.

While digital wallets are getting fatter, Forbes reports that bitcoin's environmental footprint is ballooning right alongside its price. Recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that bitcoin mining now accounts for as much as 2.6% of U.S. electricity consumption — a staggering figure with serious implications.

As the Trump administration signals support for the "responsible growth" of digital assets, per Forbes, many are questioning whether environmental sustainability will factor into the conversation, or if the crypto boom will continue unchecked.

What is Bitcoin mining?

Bitcoin mining is how new bitcoins are created and transactions are verified. It uses a method called proof-of-work (PoW), which requires miners to solve complex cryptographic puzzles.

This process is like a race, with miners burning through vast amounts of electricity to be the first to solve the problem and earn bitcoin as a reward. The more miners compete, the more energy is consumed.

Why is bitcoin mining important?

Bitcoin's environmental impact matters because its mining process consumes enormous amounts of energy — much of it coming from polluting, dirty-fuel-based power sources.

According to Forbes, "Large-scale mining operations have been blamed for increasing grid stress, driving up electricity prices, used for cooling massive mining rigs, and generating waste heat."

"Bitcoin and other PoW cryptocurrencies rely on an energy-intensive consensus mechanism that requires miners to solve complex cryptographic problems — put simply, they are a race to burn through electricity," writes Forbes contributor Andrew Leahey.

How bitcoin mining could impact our future

Bitcoin mining's massive energy consumption contributes directly to planet-warming pollution, which has supercharged extreme weather events and contributed to disruptions on the food supply chain. That's because dirty-energy-fueled power plants are often used to supply electricity for mining operations and emit planet-warming gases like carbon dioxide.

Even as some mining operations shift toward renewable energy sources, the scale of electricity required means that the industry's pollution generation remains a significant concern. Bitcoin mining also generates e-waste from outdated hardware, further straining environmental resources and raising concerns about toxic contamination.

Ultimately, as bitcoin continues its upward climb, its environmental impact is likely to expand unless meaningful action is taken. A more sustainable crypto industry isn't just an environmental issue — it's also about energy independence, national security, and economic stability.

