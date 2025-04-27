Residents reveal nightmare caused by massive tech facility near homes: 'Like a jet engine that never leaves'

"It has been absolutely exhausting and infuriating to deal with a company that refuses to accept the law."

Bitcoin mining operations are turning quiet rural areas across America into industrial zones, bringing noise and pollution to communities from New York's Finger Lakes to small towns in North Carolina, The New Republic reported.

What is bitcoin mining?

Bitcoin mining is the energy-intensive process that creates new bitcoin cryptocurrency. Miners use thousands of computer rigs that operate 24/7, solving complex puzzles to earn new coins.

These facilities require massive amounts of electricity and water as well as industrial-sized fans for cooling that create persistent noise.

Why is bitcoin mining harmful?

Bitcoin mining presents serious environmental challenges due to its enormous resource demands. These operations consumed about 70 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2023, more than the entire state of New Jersey used that year, according to U.S. Department of Energy data cited by The New Republic.

The impact affects more than just energy use. Near Dresden, New York, the Greenidge Generation crypto mine emitted more than 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide in 2024. Nationwide, bitcoin mines, primarily powered by dirty fuels, use 2% of the country's electricity.

"I think this is going to mean increased impacts on local communities that we've seen across the country," said Mandy DeRoche, deputy managing attorney at the Clean Energy Program at Earthjustice, in anticipation of even more bitcoin mines opening.

How bitcoin mining affects communities

The health impacts on nearby residents are substantial. In Granbury, Texas, residents are suing a bitcoin mining company over noise pollution they claim is causing hearing loss and migraines.

Cyndie Roberson bought her dream cabin on North Carolina's Hiwassee River in 2020. A year later, she was battling constant noise from a nearby bitcoin mine.

"It's like a jet engine that never leaves," she told The New Republic. "It is a low-frequency hum, and that low frequency, I've learned, is far more irritating to human beings."

Her experience aligns with research showing that chronic noise exposure is troublesome. It can increase risks of cardiovascular disease. Ultimately, the stress drove Roberson to sell her home and move.

How communities are responding

Residents are fighting back through organizing and legal challenges, as The New Republic detailed. In Murphy, North Carolina, Roberson's advocacy group secured a ban on new crypto mines.

Environmental groups in New York are challenging mines through the state's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. In Seneca Lake, advocates sued Greenidge Generation over its pollution.

"It has been absolutely exhausting and infuriating to deal with a company that refuses to accept the law," said Yvonne Taylor, a Seneca Lake resident and member of Seneca Lake Guardian.

With limited federal regulations and recent policy shifts favoring cryptocurrency expansion, local action has become increasingly important. "We can't expect protection from the federal government. We're going to protect ourselves," said Deb Gondek, who lives near a crypto mine in New York that also increased electricity costs for area residents.

While the industry claims to be shifting toward cleaner energy sources, mining cryptocurrency remains an energy-intensive process. For affected communities, the issue crosses political divides.

"Nationally, it's going to get worse," Roberson said. "But in our hometowns and our counties, maybe in our states, we can change things."

