Trump administration looks to force bison off Montana land: 'Part of our country's heritage'

A half-ton bison named Crazy Alice reportedly tried to bust out after her herd was moved from a favorite patch of Montana prairie. Now, she and hundreds of other bison could be pushed off that landscape altogether under a Trump administration directive that would make room for cattle instead.

The fight, reported on by The New York Times, centers on whether 900 bison owned by conservation nonprofit American Prairie can continue grazing on federal land in northern Montana. The Bureau of Land Management canceled the group's grazing permits, marking a major policy shift and setting off a battle over wildlife, ranching, public lands, and the future of the American West.

At the center of the dispute is American Prairie's long-running effort to piece together a vast connected grassland habitat by buying ranches and grazing leases in Phillips County. According to the Times, several administrations — including President Donald Trump's first — had permitted American Prairie bison to graze on those federal lands.

But this winter, the BLM reversed course, citing the Taylor Grazing Act of 1934, saying the land should go to food-producing livestock rather than bison, which the agency now treats as wildlife.

That distinction is what's driving the conflict. American Prairie says the bison are tagged, vaccinated, fenced in, and managed like livestock, arguing that the government is arbitrarily tossing aside decades of practice. If the decision stands, the group says it may have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to move fences and animals.

Ranchers who have opposed the project for years applauded the move, saying the land should prioritize cattle production at a time when beef prices are high and cattle numbers are low.

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The stakes go well beyond a single nonprofit or single herd. As the Times noted, conservation groups and Native American tribes condemned the decision, saying that anti-bison policies could hinder tribal efforts to restore herds after bison were driven to the brink of extinction in the 19th century. For many communities, restoring bison is tied not just to ecology but also to culture, food systems, and repairing historical harm.

The decision also points to a much bigger question: What kind of future should public lands support? Replacing bison with cattle may satisfy short-term political and economic demands, but it could also slow momentum for prairie restoration and biodiversity recovery.

American Prairie says cattle and bison can coexist, while critics view the nonprofit's expansion as part of a broader affordability and land access crisis for ranchers already squeezed by rising property prices.

"This is a part of our country's heritage," American Prairie Executive Director Alison Fox said.

Rancher Perri Jacobs took the opposite view, telling the Times: "These lands are here for food. We have to understand that progress and time march forward. Bison just don't fit on the landscape anymore."

Kendall Koss, a rancher who leases land from American Prairie, summed up the tension plainly: "I have nothing against the buffalo. They're a cool animal. I just don't agree with what they're doing."

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