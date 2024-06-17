Startup helps wind farms avoid potentially catastrophic hazard: 'We needed to create a scalable technology'

The AI solution empowers wind farm operators to generate clean electricity for our communities while dramatically reducing harm to native and migratory bird populations.

The future of clean energy just got a lot brighter — and a lot safer for our feathered friends.

In a soaring win for wind power and wildlife, startup Spoor uses cutting-edge AI to help wind turbines avoid colliding with birds, according to TechCrunch.

Spoor's innovative software employs computer vision to detect birds and predict their flight paths near wind farms. By continuously monitoring avian activity, the system enables turbines to react in real time, slowing or stopping when birds are at higher risk of striking the massive blades.

"Wind farms are quite huge, many hundred square kilometers, and trying to use computer vision to basically monitor the air is an interesting technology challenge," Ask Helseth, Spoor's co-founder and CEO, told TechCrunch. "We needed to create a scalable technology that can detect birds."

This technological breakthrough couldn't come at a more crucial time. Wind energy is booming as the largest renewable power source in the U.S., according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, but the spread of towering turbines can spell trouble for birds.

The AI solution empowers wind farm operators to generate clean electricity for our communities while dramatically reducing harm to native and migratory bird populations, similar to systems created by IdentiFlight.

For everyday families, the impact is electric. More bird-friendly wind farms mean more cheap, pollution-free energy flowing to our homes and businesses. Every added gust helps clear the air, stabilize energy costs, and brighten the future for our kids — all without sacrificing the majestic eagles, hawks, and other avian wonders that soar in our skies.

"We are still a small company, per se, but we have interest from around the world, the industry is hungry for our solutions," said Helseth. The Norway-based startup recently raised $4 million to expand its pioneering tech.

"Ask and his team have hired incredibly well. We were frankly blown away by the progress they had made," said Kevin Webb, co-founder of Superorganism VC, which invested in Spoor.

With the U.S. racing to grow offshore wind capacity in the coming years, expect to see Spoor's bird-saving AI taking flight at a wind farm near you — a lifesaving technology that's truly for the birds.

