Troubling development at mega-farms alarms researchers: 'When you have heat stress, they're more vulnerable'

The number of cases of H5N1, commonly known as bird flu, is on the rise at mega-farms. Chickens, dairy cows, and humans have all contracted the virus, and researchers warn that things could get worse, according to Wired and Inside Climate News.

What's happening?

Large livestock farms across the U.S., especially in California, have experienced incidents of bird flu. Some researchers say the high numbers of animals crammed together in confined spaces can make it easy for viruses to spread.

Future drought and higher temperatures could make matters worse. The climate crisis has caused extended heat waves and periods without rain, contributing to the likelihood of disease spreading in mega-farms.

"Animal production acts like a connectivity for the virus," said Paula Ribeiro Prist, a conservation scientist with the EcoHealth Alliance, a not-for-profit organization specializing in pandemic research. "If you have a lot of cattle being produced in more places, you have a higher chance of the virus spreading. When you have heat stress, they're more vulnerable."

Why is bird flu important?

Wild birds worldwide carry H5N1. It's unknown how the virus spread to farm birds, but over 136 million poultry have been affected since 2022.

The first case of the virus in a dairy cow was confirmed in Texas in March 2024. Experts are still unsure what caused the virus to jump species.

Some research suggests that changing migration patterns caused by rising global temperatures are creating situations conducive to the spreading of viruses.

A major focus is the rise in human cases. As of late January 2025, there have been 67 human cases and one death associated with bird flu. While there's no evidence that the virus could jump from human to human, the four cases involving people who had no contact with animal farms have raised concerns.

Researchers at The Scripps Research Institute recently published a study claiming that it would take just a single mutation in the H5N1 virus for it to be able to attach itself to human receptor cells, and worries about another pandemic are growing.

What's being done about bird flu?

On December 18, 2024, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to enhance the state's efforts against the spread of the virus.

California is working to minimize farm workers' exposure to the virus, distribute millions of pieces of personal protective equipment to high-risk workers, and raise public awareness.

Working with federal and state partners, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting special lab studies, rapidly investigating potential human cases, setting up for an H5 vaccination program in case it's needed, and sharing information with the public.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.