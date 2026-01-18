  • Business Business

Aerial photo reveals concerning trend among billionaires in San Francisco: 'I'll never understand'

"A billionaire's change of heart can destabilize vulnerable families."

by Michelle Rochniak
The Midpeninsula's report stated that The Almanac has five billionaire residents worth a total of $1.1 trillion.

California's Midpeninsula, which is south of San Francisco, has five billionaire residents with a truly staggering combined net worth, reported the Almanac.

According to the outlet, the five billionaires are worth a total of $1.1 trillion. They also all appeared on Forbes' Top 10 Richest People in the World list that was released last November.

They include Oracle founder Larry Ellison, Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The wider Bay Area has 82 billionaires living there. Its millionaire population has grown as well. Henley & Partners' 2025 World's Wealthiest Cities Report found that the number of millionaires in the area has increased by 98% in the last decade.

When someone shared the article in r/BayArea on Reddit, commenters were annoyed and enraged by the news.

"I'll never understand why locals here hype up the billionaire residents as if it makes them look cool," one person wrote.

Another Redditor said, "Instead of the money going to amazing community institutions, we get Zuckerberg pulling funding from his East Palo Alto school dramatically disrupting the lives of 400 kids."

The announcement about the school closing that the Redditor mentioned was made last April. The Press reported that the school will close at the end of the 2025-26 school year. Zuckerberg opened the school with his wife, Priscilla Chan, in 2016.

Each affected family will reportedly receive a "transition specialist" and up to $10,000 per child, depending on their grade level. But some parents told the Post in interviews that this wasn't enough, considering how steep future education costs would be.

Almost 90% of the school's students are Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, Black, or multiracial. Zuckerberg and Chan have made this decision despite the school's recognition on its website that "communities of color are disproportionately affected by [the] challenges" that systemic racism creates.

As the Post put it, "a billionaire's change of heart can destabilize vulnerable families or local government finances."

Zuckerberg also opened a potentially illegal private school for 14 children, including his three children with Priscilla Chan, on land he bought. 

Neighbors complained about the noise pollution that came from frequent parties and construction. Instead of minimizing that noise, Zuckerberg sent his neighbors gift baskets. The baskets carried things like bottles of sparkling wine and noise-canceling headphones.

x