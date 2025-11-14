Billie Eilish calls Elon Musk 'pathetic ... coward' in wake of $1 trillion payday: 'Here's what he could do with it'

With Elon Musk on track to become the world's first trillionaire, Billie Eilish has some ideas about what he could use that money for.

In an expletive-laced Instagram Story, the Grammy-winning recording artist called Musk a "pathetic p**** b**** coward," as People reported.

She also shared a separate Instagram post that included ideas about how Musk could use his wealth to make the world a better place, including ending hunger, curing diseases, and saving endangered species.

We already have the tools to solve a range of critical issues but are lacking the financial investment needed to implement them. For example, conservation efforts could save more than 10,000 critically endangered species from extinction — at a cost of $1 billion to $2 billion annually, as Mongabay reported.

"The relatively small cost of comprehensive species conservation is dwarfed by the money currently spent on activities that harm nature," the publication noted, adding that the cost to save these species is less than 2% of the net worth of Musk, Jeff Bezos, or Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk is not a trillionaire yet, but he could become one thanks to a pay package approved by Tesla shareholders. To receive the payout, Musk will have to reach a number of operational goals, including increasing Tesla's stock value sixfold and deploying 1 million humanoid robots.

While it seems unlikely that Musk will heed Eilish's suggestions, her advocacy could encourage fans to respect their communities and planet. Monetary investments can go a long way toward making a greener planet, but even small changes like conserving water and using less plastic can protect our ecosystems while keeping waste out of landfills.

Eilish's influence is clear from the number of fans who flooded the comment box on the Instagram post after she shared it.

In one comment with more than 18,000 likes, a user wrote, "Love when Billie speaks up."

"I love how billie ended musk," another wrote.

