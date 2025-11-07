Student shares photo of frustrating new feature on campus: 'It's a complete eyesore'

An excessively bright, intrusive billboard is disrupting the lives of Michigan Technological University students, glaring through their windows at night.

In a recent Reddit post on r/MTU, one student shared a photo of the disturbingly bright billboard, emitting unnecessary light pollution across campus.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Which genius decided that this ugly bright blue billboard needed to be shining at full blast into the unwilling retinas of everyone on campus all night??" the OP asked. "It literally lights up my room at night, and it's a complete eyesore. Completely unnecessary light pollution."

Intrusive advertising inundation, like this campus billboard, is a prime example of how ads can create light pollution and encourage excessive consumption.

When people are inadvertently bombarded with over-the-top advertising, it can disrupt their concentration, focus, and sleep. Students need all of these things to perform their best in classes as they pursue their studies.

Unfortunately, this example at Michigan Technological University is not an isolated incident, as advertising monstrosities have also been popping up in many other communities.

Meanwhile, excessive ads also increase overconsumption, contributing to planet-overheating pollution through unnecessary product production. Many of these products quickly end up in landfills when trends pass and people realize they really never wanted or needed them in the first place.

You can do your part to resist and reject the overconsumption culture and intrusive advertising by living a minimalist lifestyle and shopping at thrift stores or upcycling rather than buying brand-new.

To reduce your contribution to landfill waste and the planet-overheating pollution it creates, repurpose old packaging and containers whenever possible. When you buy new things, recycle them after use when you can, or donate items to charities so others in need can use them.

Other Reddit users were appalled by the OP's overwhelming photo of a billboard and expressed their disgust in the comments.

"There was a protest for it last night, actually," one Redditor shared. "Everyone hates it."

"You need to stand under it with a sign that says 'THE LIGHT IS TOO BRIGHT,'" another Redditor suggested.

"That'll singe your retinas," someone else warned. "How the heck are you guys getting sleep with that thing on?"

