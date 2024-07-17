Biden administration succumbs to 'pressure' from corporate automakers with new rule: 'Keep America stuck'

The Biden administration has loosened its proposed car and truck fuel economy standards, dividing environmentalists, Politico reported.

What's happening?

In 2023, the Department of Transportation announced a proposed rule that would require cars to meet an average of 55.7 mpg and SUVs and trucks to meet an average of 52.2 mpg by 2031. Now, it has revised the rule, pulling the requirements down to 50.4 mpg and 45 mpg, respectively.

The announcement was met with mixed reviews by environmentalists. Some saw the standards as an improvement, while others, like Dan Becker, director of the Safe Climate Transport Campaign at the Center for Biological Diversity, accused the administration of "[caving] to automaker pressure," per Politico.

"This rulemaking was [the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's] chance to set strong standards for gas-powered vehicles, but instead it sat on its tailpipes, leaving automakers free to make cars, SUVs and pickups that will guzzle and pollute for decades and keep America stuck on oil," Becker said in a statement shared by Politico.

Why is the rule change concerning?

Transportation contributes more planet-warming pollution than any other economic sector in the United States, accounting for about a third of all emissions. As the Earth continues to overheat, we can expect to face dangerous impacts, like more severe storms that can destroy homes and threaten lives, and droughts that impact global food security.

For instance, meteorologists are predicting an intensification of hurricanes during the 2024 season. Earlier in the year, catastrophic flooding impacted people across the globe, from Florida to Brazil and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, dangerous wildfires raged across the globe, too, from New Mexico to the Amazon.

Plus, the same pollution that spikes global temperatures also directly impacts public health. According to the American Lung Association, long-term exposure to traffic-related air pollution is associated with asthma onset, lower respiratory tract infections in children, and premature death.

What's being done about traffic pollution?

A number of governments are trying to cut down on tailpipe pollution to help fight rising global temperatures and protect public health. For example, Wales is banning most new roadway projects to cut down on carbon pollution, while Scotland is turning many urban areas into "20-minute neighborhoods" that will give residents easier access to public transit.

In the U.S., New York is requiring all Lyfts and Ubers to be electric by 2030, and New Jersey will require all new cars to be electric by 2035.

You can make a difference by changing the way you get from point A to point B. Try using public transportation when possible, biking more, walking if it's feasible, or making your next car an EV.

