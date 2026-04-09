Government pushes for widespread single-use plastic ban: 'Should not be a partisan endeavor'

"Our goal is not disruption, our goal is progress."

Bermuda's government is taking aim at weeding out single-use plastics. To make the initiative stick, they are going above and beyond to ensure that virtually everyone is on board every step of the way, the Jamaica Observer reported.

The country's proposed Single-Use Plastics Act 2026 deliberately aims to root out plastics only after careful consultation with stakeholders from all parts of the nation.

"Our goal is not disruption, our goal is progress," said Public Works and Environment Minister Jache Adams, per the Jamaica Observer.

To that end, Adams emphasized that the government is not proceeding with restrictions without first consulting businesses, environmental organizations, students, seniors, and all those who engage with these products regularly. That means there will be no instant bans or rash changes, especially for the more divisive products like plastic straws — a debate which was covered by Time.

That isn't to say that residents aren't concerned about plastic's impact on the local environment.

Bermudians have expressed strong concern regarding the need to safeguard the island from escalating pollution. That has extra importance to a country in Bermuda's position, as Adams noted.

"Our marine ecosystem is the foundation of our tourism industry, our fishing sector, and the health of our people," he said.

Just as around the world, Bermuda is finding that single-use plastic items don't just disappear after they're discarded, leading to a plastic pollution crisis.

Oceans and waterways are a common endpoint for these items. For Bermudians, the problems don't end there, with plastic polluting their pristine waters. Fish are threatened by them, and microplastics mean that the plastics make their way back into food and water sources used by humans.

To address similar challenges, single-use plastic bans are on the rise throughout the world and have been shown to be very effective at lowering plastic waste. However, if they are clumsily implemented, they can do a poor job of accomplishing their goals and can sometimes frustrate residents.

Fortunately, it seems Bermuda's officials are making sure they cut through the noise and get everyone on board to preserve the beauty and vibrancy of their nation. Locals and stakeholders will have plenty of time to vet alternatives to plastics and raise concerns about the implementation of bans.

"Environmental protection should not be a partisan endeavor," Adams concluded. "If we cannot unite around protecting the waters that sustain us, then what can we unite around?"

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