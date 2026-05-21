Berkshire unloads $8 billion in Chevron as oil surge sends shares to record high

Berkshire reduced its Chevron position by about one-third during the first quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway, a major conglomerate based in Omaha, Nebraska, has sold a significant portion of its Chevron holdings, cashing out roughly $8 billion worth of shares after rising oil prices lifted Chevron stock to an all-time high.

According to Insider Monkey, Berkshire reduced its Chevron position by about one-third during the first quarter, selling shares at a volume-weighted average price of $182.59. Even after the sale, Berkshire still owns about 4.2% of Chevron, making it the company's fourth-largest shareholder.

Chevron is one of the world's largest oil companies, and it makes and markets refined products such as gasoline, diesel, marine and aviation fuels, base oils, lubricants, and additives. The company's stock got a lift as oil prices climbed amidst market instability caused by America's war with Iran, helping push shares to a record high.

In its latest first-quarter report, Chevron beat profit estimates and, as Insider Monkey reported, said under 5% of its output is tied to that region, leaving it somewhat less exposed than its peers.

Berkshire's sale stands out not just because of its size, but because it shows how quickly major investors may lock in gains when fossil fuel stocks surge. Oil companies can post strong quarters when prices rise, but those gains are often tied to instability that also drives up gas and energy costs for consumers.

That matters for everyday households. When oil prices spike, families can feel the effects at the pump, in shipping costs, and eventually in the prices of goods more broadly. Investors may benefit from a temporary upswing, but they are also exposed to sudden reversals when commodity prices cool.

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There is also a bigger long-term story at play. As the global economy shifts toward cleaner energy, fossil fuel companies are facing mounting pressure from electrification, energy efficiency improvements, and the continued growth of renewable power.

Even when oil stocks rally, they increasingly look like a riskier long-term bet than sectors tied to solar, batteries, grid upgrades, and electric transportation. Those trends may create stronger economic resilience than the boom-and-bust cycles of oil markets.

That can include companies involved in renewables, power infrastructure, battery storage, and energy efficiency — industries benefiting from consumer demand, policy support, and growing interest in domestic manufacturing. These sectors also tend to align more closely with job creation and long-run economic durability.

For consumers, reducing dependence on oil can help protect household budgets. Driving a more fuel-efficient vehicle, taking public transit when possible, or switching to electric appliances can all help soften the blow of future oil spikes.

People looking to cut monthly expenses even further may also want to consider rooftop solar. Individual choices may not reshape global markets overnight, but they can make families less vulnerable to the next fossil fuel price surge.

Berkshire's move does not mean Chevron is out of favor — the firm still holds a sizable stake. But it does underscore a growing reality: Fossil fuel investing can reward timing, while cleaner-energy opportunities may offer more durable growth for people thinking beyond the next oil rally.

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