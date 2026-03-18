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Local ski resort cancels annual championship event that began over 60 years ago

This student race has been an important community event since the 1960s.

by Alyssa Ochs
A beloved annual student ski race in Idaho was cancelled due to insufficient snowfall.

Photo Credit: iStock

A beloved annual student ski race in Idaho was canceled due to insufficient snowfall. 

The decision came after ski resort staff determined there was not enough groomed terrain on the backside of the mountain. 

What's happening?

As KTVB 7 reported, the Idaho ski resort, Bogus Basin, canceled the 2026 Dotty Clark Championships. This student race has been an important community event since the 1960s. 

Snowfall throughout the Boise area has been sparse all winter. Although some Bogus Basin chairlifts remain open to guests thanks to artificial snowmaking, the resort canceled the race to avoid closing those runs on peak weekends. 

To offset the disappointment, event organizers said they plan to host the championships again next year and that alternative programs are available for students. 

"Deeply discounted lift tickets have been offered to students who still want to spend time skiing and riding, we hosted a Snow Dance/Stick the Snow party, and several school groups have continued to visit and recreate together," the resort said

Why are canceled ski events a problem?

When ski resorts are forced to close or cancel events due to a lack of snow, these decisions have economic impacts. Skiing is a vital economic driver for many mountain communities, so these cancellations affect local businesses, including restaurants and hotels, that rely on tourists. 

From a broader environmental perspective, the lack of snow is concerning because it's a clear sign of changing climate patterns. 

Snow is necessary to regulate our planet's temperature. Without snow, dark land absorbs additional heat and contributes to Earth's steady overheating. Rising temperatures lead to altered weather patterns and increased risks of natural disasters

Snowmelt is also crucial as a source of fresh water for many communities. With less snow in many places globally this winter, more towns are concerned about water scarcity related to agricultural use and safe drinking water. 

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What's being done about the lack of winter snow?

Consider sharing what you've learned with others about critical climate issues like low snowfall and ski resort cancellations. Greater public awareness can lead to changes in daily habits and to more sustainable communities that value conservation and clean energy. 

For example, installing solar panels on your home can reduce pollution, lower your monthly energy costs, and protect you from power outages. 

TCD's Solar Explorer can connect you with trusted solar partners and help you assess your home solar options. One partner, EnergySage, assists homeowners with finding vetted local installers, saving them thousands of dollars on new solar installations. 

If you are concerned about ski resorts' economic viability and community value where you live, consider supporting their ongoing programming and visiting when conditions are skiiable. Even when snow conditions are less than ideal, you can travel sustainably to traditional ski destinations and support local businesses that are struggling.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

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