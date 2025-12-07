Experts issue warning about worsening crisis that could devastate economy: 'Society-wide threat for national security'

The world is getting hotter, and if you think that means more sunbathing and beach days, think again. There are serious consequences to such a major shift in the climate, and ordinary people all around the world are starting to feel the effects. A new report released in early November in Belgium detailed the expected effect on the country's economy and people, and that report revealed that disaster is looming, Belga News Agency reported.

What is in this report?

The Belgian Climate Risk Assessment came from the climate institute Cerac and is meant to advise the leaders of the country in the defense of its national security. Unfortunately, the findings of this study were bleak.

"The question is no longer if climate disasters will happen, but when and how we will respond," the report said, per Belga News Agency. "This demands a shift in mindset in which climate change is considered a fundamental and society-wide threat for national security."

Cerac found that the changing climate threatens Belgium's economy, food supply, water, public health, mortality rate, and even tourism.

Why is the changing climate important?

While a few degrees' difference in temperature might not sound that significant, a shift in the average temperature leads to significant increases in extreme weather events, not to mention changes in agricultural conditions. These lead to economic losses through both natural disasters and the impact on farmers.

Meanwhile, heat leads to a greater number of deaths, both directly through heatwaves and indirectly through the spread of mosquitoes that carry diseases. There are also subtler effects on public health, such as more severe allergy cases due to more pollen in the air and a greater strain on mental health in general.

All of these effects lead to economic strain, which could also lead to financial institutions and reinsurers leaving the market, causing greater costs for everyday Belgian citizens and business owners. The result is an expected uptick of about 15% in public debt in 2050.

All in all, ordinary people throughout the country will suffer as the world gets hotter.

How does this report help address the problems caused by the rising temperature?

Having the consequences of the changing climate spelled out so clearly can help policymakers prepare to meet these challenges head-on. For example, knowing that more expensive natural disasters are only a matter of time means that they can set money aside for disaster aid.

However, the best possible outcome from this study would be a reduction in the air pollution that is driving the changes to the climate in the first place, in order to halt the planet's overheating.

