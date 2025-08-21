Manufacturing company opens record-breaking new energy facility: 'This is the first step'

The nearly 2,000-panel solar project was completed in less than four months.

A flooring manufacturer in Atlanta has just broken the record for the largest solar capacity in the metro area.

According to Electrek, the rooftop solar on the Beauflor USA building is a 1,040-kilowatt system, with the ability to cut the manufacturer's carbon pollution down by 1,014 tons per year.

"This solar installation represents our commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices while making sound business decisions," Emile Coopman, continuous improvement manager at Beauflor, told Electrek. "This is the first step toward more renewable energy."

Solar panels are making waves in the world of renewable energy, with their power coming directly from the sun, omitting the burning of dirty fuels like gas or coal.

Individual experience with solar panels backs up this clean energy installation. One homeowner shared how his energy bill had been $0 for nearly two years thanks to solar panels.

You don't have to be a massive manufacturer to cash in on the benefits of solar, as these panels are incredibly accessible for anyone interested in committing to a cleaner future. While the Inflation Reduction Act, which provided tax credits on solar purchases, has been largely cut, you can cash in on these incentives through the end of 2025.

Going solar can make using other money-saving electric lifestyle additions, like electric vehicle charging or using heat pumps, even cheaper to run. If you aren't sure where to start with heat pumps, Mitsubishi can help you find the ideal, affordable option you deserve.

The nearly 2,000-panel solar project in metro Atlanta was completed in less than four months and is a part of a 30-year energy procurement agreement between Beauflor and Cherry Street Energy. With companies like this one committing to solar in such big ways, the hope is that more people and businesses will catch on to the impact of clean energy — decreasing pollution and moving us toward a greener future.

