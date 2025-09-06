Beachgoer sparks outrage with photo of shocking sight just offshore: 'This is peak dystopian'

A beachgoer took to Reddit to post an infuriating scene, as their peaceful seaside trip was interrupted by an unexpected intrusion.

Posting in the r/anticonsumption subreddit, they shared a picture of a pretty typical beachside view, save for one thing — the massive advertising board in the middle of the ocean.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I'm used to the usual airplane banners, but it seems now you can't even enjoy watching the ocean without being advertised to…" they said in the caption. The large LED billboard appears to be atop some sort of floating structure, and is currently touting a local bar or nightclub.

Advertising has become more and more an inescapable part of our modern lives. From billboards on trucks to gas station ad screens to real estate billboards outside homes, ads are becoming practically inescapable. With the explosion in LED technology, they're also becoming brighter and larger than ever.

But this particular billboard might be the most egregious of the bunch. Apart from the energy needed to power it, putting an LED board on a platform in the middle of the ocean could wind up being an environmental hazard. LEDs are frequently made from materials that are difficult to recycle under the best of circumstances, much less after months of exposure to the harsh, salty sea air of the ocean. And if the platform, the power source, or the board itself is damaged in a storm, you could expose the undersea ecosystem to the chemicals stored inside the batteries.

In other words, not only is this an eyesore for beachgoers and an unwelcome intrusion on an incredibly scenic view, it comes with a fair amount of environmental hazard as well.

Commenters shared the poster's disdain for the ad.

"This is peak dystopian," said one. "Get this banned before this is all you see on the horizon. So us folks get to see this while the rich enjoy free nature on their private islands. Get this banned now."

"Remember," said another. "We can't have renewable windenergy because it would block rich people's views, but you also can't have views if you go to a public beach."

"Americans allow too much," said a third. "We're letting this all happen."

