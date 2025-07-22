Companies pen deal to unleash massive next-gen energy project: 'This partnership marks an important milestone'

In a major new onshore wind collaboration, the renewable energy firm known as "BayWa r.e." and forest industry leader Stora Enso are joining forces to develop over 1.2 gigawatts of clean power in Sweden.

"This partnership marks an important milestone," BayWa r.e. Nordic CEO David Rosberg said in a statement. Rosberg emphasized the role the projects could play in advancing the region's renewable energy transition.

The projects, located in Central and Northern Sweden, could contribute to a more resilient, renewable energy system while creating opportunities for regional development.

The collaboration will bring at least 158 wind turbines to forested land owned by Stora Enso, a major producer of renewable materials and one of Europe's largest private forest owners. BayWa r.e. Nordic will lead project development and implementation.

The wind farms are in early planning stages. BayWa r.e. has identified development areas following initial assessments, and next steps include forming project teams, conducting environmental and cultural heritage surveys, and consulting with municipalities and local communities. The permitting process is expected to conclude within five years.

If completed as planned, these projects could bring multiple benefits to the region. Large-scale wind development often supports local economies by creating jobs in construction and operations, while also adding clean electricity to the grid.

As more renewable energy comes online, communities may also see improvements in energy security and long-term environmental health.

BayWa r.e. and Stora Enso may expand the collaboration to include solar energy and battery storage, further enhancing energy resilience and flexibility.

"This partnership marks an important milestone in our portfolio strategy in the Nordics," Rosberg added. "Together with Stora Enso, we can develop significant projects on land that are exceptionally well-suited for wind power, while also contributing to Sweden's and the regions' transition to renewable energy."

"Our expertise in project development and our proven track record in executing complex renewable energy projects demonstrate our commitment to driving the energy transition," said Daniel Gäfke, COO of BayWa r.e.

"I would like to express my thanks to Stora Enso for placing their trust in us — this partnership not only reflects our shared vision but paves the way for impactful energy projects in the Nordics."

The agreement adds to BayWa r.e. Nordic's growing project pipeline in the region, which now exceeds 2.6 GW.

