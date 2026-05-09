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Gas appliance ban reconsidered in Bay Area amid backlash: 'Like they're at war with elected officials'

The original rule would require water heater sales in 2027 to exclude units that produce nitrogen oxide pollution.

by Ben Stern
A hand holds a hose connected to a gas water heater, with various valves and pipes visible in the background.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Bay Area plan to phase out some gas-powered home appliances is back under the microscope as regulators consider exemptions and backtrack.

At the center of the debate are rules from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District that would gradually phase out the sales of certain gas water heaters and furnaces. Because the policy applies across all nine Bay Area counties, it has the potential to create significant change.

As reported by CBS News, the Bay Area officials are considering weakening the rule providing exemptions for those who claim it would be an undue burden to upgrade to more efficient appliances (including roughly 38% of Bay Area homeowners). 

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District had estimated that the models that don't produce gas pollution cost roughly $3,500 more. However, many upgraded options, like heat pump water heaters, are far more efficient to run when compared with their gas alternatives, making them much less expensive in the long run. 

The original rule, adopted in 2023, would require water heater sales in 2027 to exclude units that produce nitrogen oxide pollution. Two years later, this would apply to heaters, and two years after that, to larger commercial systems.

The Silicon Valley Business Alliance has led the charge against the rule. In an interview with CBS News, the organization's president, Johnny Khamis, said, "The business community has felt like they're at war with elected officials. They keep passing laws that affect business in one way or the other." 

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The Silicon Valley Business Alliance represents landlords in this effort to avoid upgrading their tenants' appliances to more efficient, cleaner ones. 

Meanwhile, supporters say the phase-out is critical to protecting air quality and the habitability of the planet. 

And considering that space and water heating make up roughly two-thirds of U.S. homes' energy use, according to the Energy Information Administration, upgrading to more efficient units would significantly lower household pollution while potentially lowering monthly energy bills as well.

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