Shopper shares photo after spotting strange product in pet aisle: 'The last thing we need'

A recent post on Reddit's r/Anticonsumption sparked a conversation about disposable pet food products and whether convenience has gone too far.

What's happening?

A Reddit user shared photos of Bark Bowls, a "travel-ready" dog food product that includes kibble and a wet-food topper packaged in a disposable bowl.

The original poster noted that the bowl itself appeared to be made of paper but pointed out a notable problem with the packaging design.

"The bowl seems to be a paper substance, but it's sealed in two layers of plastic for a single use item," the user wrote.

"I really don't see a market for this at all and I foresee it going on clearance soon. And there's so much of it."

"The last thing we need is for the dog industry to move full-tilt into consumerism on the level it is with humans," one commenter wrote.

"Yet I see more and more dog-related consumerism each day and it's like we are going in the opposite direction we should be. Instead of decreasing output from humans, they are adding on animals, too!" they added.

Another user acknowledged a niche for the product, saying: "I agree that this shouldn't be sold as a regular daily-use style thing. However, I could see a use-case for a kit of like 6 of these being something a person keeps in like a car emergency kit or something."

Why are single-use pet products concerning?

Every year, the pet industry generates an estimated 300 million pounds of plastic packaging waste nationally, according to the Pet Sustainability Coalition.

Over 90% of that ends up in landfills.

When disposable items are marketed as daily conveniences rather than emergency solutions, it can normalize wasteful habits.

Consequently, these shortcuts cause more trash to pile up in our landfills and natural spaces.

Is Bark Bowls doing anything about this?

On its website, Bark Bowls states that its products come in "recycled and fully compostable" bowls.

The company says it is "committed to reducing our paw print on the planet."

According to research from the Environmental Research & Education Foundation, only about 18% of American composting facilities accept food scraps and compostable products.

For consumers without access to these facilities, the "compostable" bowl may still end up in a landfill.

What can I do about single-use pet products?

Collapsible silicone travel bowls are a reusable alternative that works just as well for adventures with your pup.

These bowls fold flat for easy storage, clip onto backpacks or leashes, and are dishwasher safe. Many cost under $15 and last for years.

If you do use products like Bark Bowls, check whether your local composting facility accepts compostable packaging.

