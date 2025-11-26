Shopper sparks outrage with photos of upsetting items on thrift store shelves: 'I refuse to encourage this'

This Barbie fan was gobsmacked by the prices at their local thrift store.

Thrifting is meant to be a bargain-filled extravaganza, filled with secondhand finds at a fraction of their original cost. However, one post on the r/Barbie subreddit took the internet by storm for all the wrong reasons.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor found two special-edition Barbies at a thrift store, but despite not being in great condition, both dolls were being sold for $39.99 each. The original poster noted that one of the dolls tended to sell for around $40 secondhand, but was often available in better condition at this price. Most shockingly, however, was the fact that the other doll was available for just $10 online.

"$40 for a doll I can buy online for $10…I refuse to encourage this pricing at a thrift store," they remarked. "It's generally sad to see these prices."

While many shoppers have expressed frustration at thrift stores trying to hike prices, choosing to shop second-hand still often comes out on top when it comes to affordability and reducing waste.

Whether you're looking for low-cost additions to your wardrobe or other everyday items like kitchen gadgets or furniture, thrifting has you covered. Also, you may just stumble upon a rare or valuable item at a massive discount if you're lucky.

Purchasing second-hand can help keep you from buying into fast fashion. As well as this, it can prevent clothes and goods in perfectly good condition from ending up in landfill and polluting the planet.

The more audacious thrift stores are with their pricing, the more people will be put off browsing the shelves of their local second-hand shop. Often, low-income individuals rely on second-hand stores to survive, and those most in need are being pushed out of an accessible way to shop because of corporate greed.

One Redditor shared the OP's struggle. "Our thrift stores have begun to use similar pricing. Thrifting locally isn't so fun any longer," they said. "On the bright side, I still get occasional good secondhand deals online."

Another user added, "The prices in charity shops in the UK have really gone up, the clothes prices have doubled in the past year."

