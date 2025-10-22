Officials issue sweeping ban on common everyday items — here's what's happening

The Bangladesh Secretariat, the administrative headquarters of the government of Bangladesh, has banned single-use plastics from the building in an effort to protect the environment and control pollution, as reported by Prothom Alo.

The government identified 17 items as banned single-use plastics, including plastic bags, single-use plastic bottles, cups, plates, and eating utensils.

All ministries — administrative units responsible for specific areas of the government — and visitors to the building will be required to abide by the ban, and entry points will be checked. Anyone carrying a plastic bag will be provided with a paper bag as a replacement. Each ministry is required to appoint a person to be part of a committee to monitor enforcement.

Single-use plastics are bad for the environment because they are a huge source of pollution and waste.

Plastic products are often improperly discarded and end up in oceans and habitats on land, where they pose a risk to wildlife. Wild animals can become entangled or restricted, which can hurt or even kill them, threatening a range of species. Toxic chemicals from the plastics can also leach into the soil and contaminate water, creating unhealthy conditions.

Plastic does not naturally break down but can degrade into microplastics, which are tiny particles that have been found nearly everywhere in our environment and are linked to health risks to wildlife and people. Animals often ingest the small particles either accidentally or mistake them for food. This plastic waste disrupts the balance of ecosystems and can pose a threat to biodiversity.

In addition, the production and disposal of single-use plastics release pollution into the air that contributes to the warming of the planet. Millions of tons of plastic waste are generated each year.

The ban on plastics at the Bangladesh Secretariat is a step in the right direction in terms of reducing plastic usage globally, even though there may be an adjustment period for some individuals working in and visiting the government building.

