Leaders gather to grapple with pressing issues impacting global energy: 'A critical juncture'

The rising demand for electricity makes the need urgent but also presents an investment opportunity.

by Laurelle Stelle
In early April, Bangladesh took another crucial step toward a cleaner, greener future by hosting the Bangladesh Investment Summit 2025, with a dedicated session on renewable energy on the third day, the Business Standard reported.

The four-day summit was designed to foster connections between global investors, business leaders, policymakers, and other movers and shakers in today's rapidly changing world.

Bangladesh's power, energy, and mineral resources adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan was slated to deliver the keynote address, with ambassador and head of delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, Michael Miller, offering opening remarks.

The renewable energy session in particular was titled "Renewable Energy: Unlocking Bangladesh's Potential for a Green Energy Transition" and was a joint effort by the European Union, the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, and the United Nations Development Programme. It was intended to allow attendees to explore investment and options, as well as legal frameworks related to Bangladesh's transition to clean energy.

Clean, renewable energy is a major focus for the well-informed right now for several reasons. Since the Industrial Revolution, the world has relied on dirty energy sources like coal and oil, but these are limited resources that are getting harder and harder to find, and prices keep going up. 

Meanwhile, burning these fuels releases heat-trapping gases that are overheating our planet and causing major disasters. Mining and drilling for them releases other types of pollution into our air, soil, and water. 

The switch to clean energy sources like solar and wind is the only way to a safer, healthier world for humanity and for every other species on our planet — not to mention all the money we'd save on these cheaper, more efficient technologies.

The Business Standard reported that Bangladesh is at a "critical juncture" in transitioning to clean energy. If it continues to move ahead, it will enjoy economic benefits, greater independence, and a healthier environment. The rising demand for electricity makes the need urgent but also presents an investment opportunity, per BIDA.

