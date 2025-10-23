It has been a kitchen staple in homes for decades.

A coalition of celebrity chefs has found itself at odds with California lawmakers and environmental groups over a controversial kitchen item: Teflon cookware. Yet there are several things everyone can agree on no matter which side they support.

What's happening?

In mid-September, California lawmakers passed a bill to ban intentionally added "forever chemicals" in cookware and other everyday essentials, including food packaging and dental floss. Forever chemicals, or PFAS, are linked to organ cancers and other chronic health issues.

However, high-profile chefs were among the surprising opponents of Senate Bill 682, which would have given manufacturers and retailers until 2030 to phase out Teflon and similar nonstick cookware, according to CBS News.

Thomas Keller — perhaps best known for his Michelin-starred cuisine at the French Laundry in Napa Valley — as well as media personality Rachael Ray, Marcus Samuelsson of Red Rooster, and David Chang of Momofuku all backed the Cookware Sustainability Alliance's advocacy against the bill, according to the outlet.

SB 682 didn't make it past the desk of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who vetoed the legislation and urged its authors and stakeholders to go back to the drawing board.

Why is this news important?

Because nonstick cookware made of Teflon is easy to clean, it is no surprise it has been a kitchen staple in homes for decades. However, Teflon cookware gets its nonstick properties from PTFE, a synthetic fluoropolymer that is part of the PFAS family (the forever chemicals from above).

Since the early 2000s, researchers have been raising the alarm about the health risks associated with the chemicals in Teflon cookware. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PFAS are in the blood of nearly everyone in the United States.

Today, many brands are selling ceramic as a safer, nontoxic alternative. For example, Xtrema (which, full disclosure, is a vetted TCD partner) is one of the companies offering 100% ceramic pots, pans, and baking dishes.

Why would celebrity chefs oppose a Teflon cookware ban?

The debate over Teflon cookware highlights two key factors at the heart of the matter: affordability and health. Opponents of the bill argued that phasing out Teflon will limit options for families on a budget and discourage people from cooking healthy foods at home.

"PTFEs, when manufactured and used responsibly, are proven to be safe and effective," Ray wrote, according to CBS News.

Yet this is hard to achieve in practice, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council and Environmental Working Group, two nonprofits that supported the Teflon ban.

They cited studies indicating scratched pans can release microplastics into food while less than perfect cooking techniques, such as overheating a pan, could leave families breathing in toxic fumes. Additionally, Teflon's short shelf life can offset any savings in cookware costs.

"Durability and reusability are the most overlooked parts of sustainability," Richard Bergstrom, founder of Xtrema, told The Cool Down. Not to mention, "a pan that lasts for decades and can continually be reused doesn't just save money — it keeps waste out of landfills and reduces the need for constant consumption."

How can I protect myself against PFAS more broadly?

Upgrading your cookware is an investment in your health and financial future, as long as you choose a quality set. Whereas other top brands such as Caraway and Our Place sell cookware coated in ceramic material, Xtrema's 100% ceramic cookware can last for generations.

