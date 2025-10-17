Experts sound off on concerning problem with popular 'safer' cookware: 'Staggering'

As the old adage goes, food is medicine — at least it's supposed to be. But what happens when you can't actually trust the "safer," Teflon-free cookware that you purchased to help avoid forever chemicals and other toxins?

What's happening?

For decades, kitchens have relied on cookware coated with Teflon, or PTFE — a synthetic fluoropolymer giving cookware nonstick properties that make cleanup a breeze.

However, evidence began to emerge in the early 2000s that chemicals used to make Teflon cookware posed a risk to human health. One later study found that a broken Teflon coating can potentially release millions of microplastics into your food, while PFAS (better known as "forever chemicals") used in nonstick cookware are associated with some cancers and chronic disease.

Enter ceramic cookware. Many brands are now selling their versions of this latest kitchen trend — seen as a healthier, safer, and more eco-friendly alternative to Teflon.

But in an ironic twist on the first "Teflon moment," there are also no health and safety regulations in place about what "ceramic" actually means. In fact, regulators warn that not all ceramic cookware is the same, even though the right ceramic cookware will last for generations and ensure your mealtimes remain exactly what they should be.

Why is this important?

Not all ceramic cookware is equal. While Xtrema Ceramic Cookware is one of the rare companies offering 100% ceramic, nontoxic cookware, pots, and pans from brands like Caraway and Our Place are merely coated in ceramic.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Additionally, Caraway's ceramic-coated cookware only comes with a one-year limited warranty, while Our Place's warranty tops out at three years. So choosing a ceramic coating could mean you end up paying a premium for a product that lasts only about as long as a Teflon pan.

"I got sucked into the ads for Caraway. I HATE them. Both pans are already ruined, it's been about a year," one consumer wrote in the comment section of an Instagram post from Lara Adler (@environmentaltoxinsnerd), an advocate for environmental health.

"My Our Place pan was no good after only one year. Not making that expensive mistake again," another person added.

"I do use all ceramic pots and pans from Xtrema Cookware and have last about 6+yrs and I love them !! Definitely ceramic coating will not last," a third wrote.

"The amount of waste in the modern cookware industry is staggering," Richard Bergstrom, founder of Xtrema, told The Cool Down. "Planned obsolescence by top brands has forced consumers to continually repurchase products that are deemed as nontoxic, but designed to not last. Year after year, more products than ever end up in landfills and more money goes out of the pockets of the customer."

How does Xtrema's 100% ceramic cookware make a difference?

A quality set of cookware should last a lifetime, so upgrading your nonstick pots and pans and/or your ceramic "coated" crockery is an investment that will pay off for your bank account and the environment.

Since just a single scratch will render a Teflon pan unusable, given the health risks, according to watchdog group Consumer Reports, most nonstick pans have a very short lifespan. Essentially, continuing to invest in this type of cookware quickly becomes a drain on the wallet.

Moreover, because of its mixed materials and chemical coatings, Teflon cookware is challenging to recycle. One local cookware company estimates households in New Zealand send around 1.3 million nonstick pans to landfills every single year, per Focus Magazine.

This suggests the U.S. could be similarly overwhelmed with nonstick waste, as its population is roughly 64 times New Zealand's.

Furthermore, Xtrema's Bergstrom told us: "Durability and reusability are the most overlooked parts of sustainability. A pan that lasts for decades and can continually be reused doesn't just save money — it keeps waste out of landfills and reduces the need for constant consumption."

What is being done about cookware safety more broadly?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration still allows manufacturers to use PFAS in nonstick cookware coatings, but several states are considering increasing protections against PFAS. New York has pushed to ban cookware with PFAS, though a similar proposal faltered in California in October, per The Hill.

\You can protect yourself by stocking your kitchen with long-lasting, nontoxic cookware. Xtrema's 100% ceramic cookware comes with a 10-year warranty and will ensure your food remains free of taste-altering, harmful substances.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.