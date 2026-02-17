Officials issue sweeping ban on harmful office product: 'An issue that has gone unaddressed for too long'

Los Angeles is advancing its mission to eliminate plastic waste by approving a first-of-its-kind ban on single-use printer cartridges.

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted to create an ordinance banning the sale of single-use clone-compatible printer cartridges, LAist reported. If the Council ultimately adopts the proposal, the ban could go into effect before 2027.

The ordinance does not apply to name-brand ink manufacturers who can collect, clean, refill, and resell cartridges in a process called remanufacturing. Instead, it targets counterfeit after-market ink cartridges that cost less money but are of inferior quality.

There is no convenient, environmentally friendly way to dispose of these single-use cartridges, which contain toxic chemicals and take hundreds of years to decompose, according to a press release from City Councilmember John Lee.

Los Angeles does not collect cartridges through its curbside recycling program, leaving residents to rely on hazardous waste collection sites. Like batteries, the cartridges are dangerous to throw in the trash and require time and effort to dispose of properly.

Consequently, most of these cartridges wind up in landfills, where they leach toxic chemicals into the environment.

They also pose a hazard to human health, since they can contaminate drinking water while contributing to microplastic pollution, Lee's office noted.

Los Angeles took a stand against single-use plastics when it made paper or reusable bags the only options for grocery shoppers. The ban on single-use printer cartridges would be a continuation of the city's commitment to ending plastic waste.

"Banning aftermarket clone cartridges is a simple way to keep building on our environmental achievements and bring attention to an issue that has gone unaddressed for too long," Lee said in a statement.

The difficulty of disposing of ink cartridges underscores the importance of knowing your recycling options. By understanding recycling codes and finding crafty ways to reuse disposable items, you can cut down on your contribution to landfills while making the world a cleaner place for the people and animals who inhabit it.

