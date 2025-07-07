Lawmakers spark debate with proposal for major restrictions on restaurants' to-go service: 'It's very unworkable'

"It's really the restaurant that gets the bad Yelp review for trying to do the right thing."

Legislators in Delaware are debating a sweeping new bill that seeks to ban many single-use items found in restaurants.

First introduced by State Representative Sophie Phillips, House Bill 111 would prevent food establishments from providing any single-use food service items, unless specifically requested by a customer.

The ban would include any utensil, whether it is made out of plastic or not, as well as straws, stirrers, and condiment packets. Nonprofit organizations and schools would be exempted from the ban.

According to the bill, single-service plastic items make up a "significant and growing portion" of litter found all throughout Delaware. This includes parks, beaches, and other public spaces.

The bill argues that non-biodegradable and non-recyclable materials pose a challenge to any "environmentally and financially responsible solid waste management program."

Phillips explained the significance of the bill and why it represents a pressing matter for the environment.

"We want to use more reusable and sustainable materials," she told the Delaware News Journal. "And I think if we don't start reducing our plastic usage, then we're never really going to get to that spot where we need these alternatives."

A report from the Environmental Protection Agency noted that landfills received 27 million tons of plastic in 2018. This represents just a fraction of the 400 million tons of plastic that is estimated to be produced every year.

In many cases, restaurants that make the simple switch to plastic-free and reusable items can go a long way in reducing the amount of trash we produce.

While HB 111 aims to tackle the growing concern with plastic pollution, many fear that the legislation goes too far. Carrie Leishman, president and CEO of the Delaware Restaurant Association, remains one of the bill's most vocal opponents.

"We're about customer service. We want to do what's right for them," Leishman said. "And if they are unaware of legislation, if they don't know what's happening, then it's really the restaurant that gets the bad Yelp review for trying to do the right thing."

Ultimately, Leishman believes that the bill should not include an all-encompassing ban but a "voluntary, educational public awareness campaign."

As noted by Leishman, the restrictions put in place offer very little wiggle room. "This should not be a mandate," she added. "It's very unworkable."

