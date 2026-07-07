Maryland power shutoff notices are back, and they could arrive during blistering heat wave for many

The amount owed by BGE customers increased fivefold between March 2019 and March 2026.

As a dangerous summer heat wave moves across much of the country, residential customers of Baltimore Gas & Electric who are behind on their bills may soon start getting shutoff notices again.

That step comes after a monthslong pause tied to major customer service breakdowns at Baltimore Gas & Electric, and it is reviving concerns about how residents will handle rising electricity costs.

What's happening?

According to Maryland Matters, after a temporary hiatus, Baltimore Gas & Electric is restarting shutoff notices for residential customers with overdue balances. Those notices could begin going out this week, but actual shutoffs are not set to resume until after July 15.

For the past six months, the utility was not allowed to carry out terminations because of problems at its customer service call center.

In 2025, regulators received hundreds of complaints involving long wait times, dropped calls, and callback requests that never happened, making it difficult for customers to get assistance.

Now, despite the brutal temperatures much of the country is facing, the shutoffs will resume. To protect people from the impacts of extreme heat, utilities are barred from disconnecting service if a 6 a.m. morning forecast calls for temperatures of at least 95 degrees that day or for a heat index of 95 degrees within the next three days, per Maryland Matters.

BGE spokesperson Lydia Parker said in a press statement, "BGE is also proactively contacting delinquent customers with phone calls who are eligible to receive turn off notices and active delinquencies offering payment arrangements, budget billing, and information for energy assistance programs."

Why does it matter?

Losing power in July can cut off access to air conditioning, refrigeration, medical equipment, and safe sleeping conditions during extreme heat.

The resumption of shutoffs comes as unpaid utility debt has grown sharply. Public Service Commission data show that the amount owed by BGE customers increased fivefold between March 2019 and March 2026, rising from $44.6 million to over $224 million, per Maryland Matters

Customers are also facing broader electricity pressures across the regional grid, including from growing demand linked in part to AI data centers.

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