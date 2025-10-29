Officials take bold action after deadly flooding in tourist area: 'This is extremely important'

After flash flooding devastated Bali, the governor enacted a ban on new commercial construction.

The flooding caused extensive damage to homes and buildings and resulted in several deaths, per The Guardian. As a result, no permits for new hotels or restaurants will be issued for agricultural land and cleared rice fields.

"We will … ensure no more permits are issued for hotels, restaurants or other facilities on productive land," said Governor Wayan Koster, as reported by The Guardian.

Bali residents have faced growing concerns due to an influx of tourism. Some of the most pressing issues are pollution, traffic congestion, and more frequent flash flooding. According to The Guardian, many people have long advocated for stricter land-use regulations to reduce the impact of natural disasters.

On top of that, a local climate agency predicted that Bali may have an extreme rainy season in 2025. That, combined with a waste management crisis, prompted the government to act, per the outlet.

"I actually told the governor … that I really hope he will immediately stop the land conversions," said environmental minister Hanif Faisal Nurofiq, per The Guardian. "This is extremely important."

He also warned about the consequences of deforestation in the Ayung River Basin, which runs through several regions in Bali. Per TravelMole, Nurofiq said, "With only 3% forest cover left, its ability to absorb rainfall is dangerously low."

Luckily, many government officials around the world have started to recognize the impact of overtourism, deforestation, and other concerns on the people who live there full-time.

For instance, the governor of Illinois banned single-use personal care products in hotels to curb waste. Additionally, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has proposed land-use regulations similar to the ones in Bali.

However, that's not to say that everyone is pleased by this development. One person on Facebook expressed their concerns, writing, "And who will enforce it? Law enforcement in Indonesia and Bali has been … a joke."

That said, the pros outweigh the cons, so long as the government enforces the new regulations. Between increased pollution, rising temperatures, overdevelopment, and deforestation, per The Guardian, this construction ban is promising.

If you want to help decrease the negative effects of overtourism, you can start by supporting eco-friendly travel destinations.

