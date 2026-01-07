Iconic Babybel cheese brand announces major change impacting all of its products: 'It sets a new benchmark'

The familiar cheese snack with the red wax shell is getting a packaging upgrade, reported ThePackHub.

Bel Group, the French company behind Babybel, is swapping cellophane wrappers for paper you can toss in your recycling bin.

The change launched in the United Kingdom last year and will expand to Canada, the United States, and northern Europe throughout the year. By next year, the company plans to have the new wrapper available in all 50 markets where Babybel is sold. This is part of Bel's larger goal to make all its packaging recyclable by 2030.

Plastics are made from dirty fuels, and reducing our reliance on them helps cut the pollution that drives extreme weather events. Less plastic packaging means fewer opportunities for microplastics to end up in our food and bodies.

For shoppers, the change is simple: The cheese inside stays exactly the same, and so does that red wax exterior you know and love. You'll just recycle the paper wrapper instead of wondering what to do with cellophane.

The company spent years developing and testing the new material to make sure it could hold up on production lines and stay protective during shipping and cold storage. That behind-the-scenes work matters when you're dealing with food safety on a worldwide scale. Rolling out a packaging change to 50 different markets is no small task.

"Switching to recyclable paper marks a practical evolution in Bel's packaging strategy, particularly in high-volume markets where end-of-life packaging outcomes are critical," said Zac Jenkins, membership manager of ThePackHub.

"This innovation blends environmental responsibility with functional performance, and it sets a new benchmark for packaging in the dairy category."

If you want to support companies making these kinds of shifts, look for the new paper-wrapped Babybel at your local grocery store when it is available.

