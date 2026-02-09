Shopper sparks outrage with photo of absurd sighting at thrift store: 'Laughable'

A thrifter happened upon speakers with a price tag over $1,000, sparking frustrations on Reddit.

The shopper posted a picture of the Axiom speakers in the subreddit r/ThriftGrift and wrote, "$1,200 total for these Axiom speakers. Even if they retail for more, there aren't any assurances that they work and only offer store credit if returned within 7 days."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Axiom speakers are expensive, but this is still a shockingly high price tag for something at a thrift store. However, this is not the norm at thrift stores, which is why people are so irked by it.

Thrift stores are excellent places to shop for rare items, vintage pieces, and discounted necessities. People find designer clothes, high-end home products, and top-quality furniture for amazingly low prices.

One shopper found a mint-condition KitchenAid mixer for just $45. Someone else was lucky enough to score an authentic Tiffany & Co necklace mixed in with a $20 bag of jewelry.

High thrift-store prices are indicative of greedy corporate behavior. Large companies, such as Goodwill and Arc, sometimes put questionably high prices on items. This upsets shoppers and gives secondhand stores a bad reputation.

Thrift stores save people money, offer one-of-a-kind treasures, and reduce waste. They benefit people and the planet. When you shop at thrift stores, you reduce pollution created by manufacturing and lessen landfill waste, which also creates pollution.

It upsets people to see corporations squeezing people for every penny they can, and hurting the environment in the process.

One commenter was frustrated by the post, writing, "This just makes me angry. It's why the CEO is a multimillionaire."

In the comments, the original poster replied to someone defending the price, stating, "$1,200 for anything at a dang thrift store is laughable."

Another person highlighted a key part of this issue — the store credit policy — and how infuriating it is to see high prices at secondhand stores. They commented, "$1,200 store credit at the thrift store is crazy. Well, maybe not with their prices these days."

