E-bike retailers team up to launch nation's biggest trade-in program: 'Expanding access to safe, high-performance e-bikes'

The company aims to refurbish 1 million e-bikes back to good riding condition by 2030.

Looking for a new pair of wheels?

Aventon and Upway, two e-bike companies, are teaming up to help people upgrade their bikes with the largest trade-in program of its kind.

As Upway explained in a press release, the program will support 165 Aventon Signature Dealers around the United States.

It will rely on Upway's real-time pricing tool to assess the trade-in value of people's current e-bikes. Customers can then apply that value to a new purchase at the dealer.

Plus, Aventon is offering a $200 holiday bonus deal for trade-ins until December 24, 2025.

Once an e-bike is traded in, Upway will put it through a 50-point inspection process and then resell it at a discount with a one-year warranty. The company aims to refurbish 1 million e-bikes back to good riding condition in this way by 2030.

Clearly, the trade-in program is mutually beneficial to each company. It also helps consumers upgrade their bikes for less money and extends the lifespan of existing bikes. That's a win for limiting product waste in a large, growing industry.

"Together, we're expanding access to safe, high-performance e-bikes nationwide and driving progress toward a more sustainable mobility future," Maxime Renson, general manager USA at Upway, said in a statement.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Not to mention, those who participate will benefit simply from riding an e-bike. For example, using one to commute to work instead of a car can save you a ton of money on gas and keep associated vehicle pollution out of the air.

An e-bike only needs electricity to charge and sometimes a little pedal power, so they are good for your health as well.

On top of making the Aventon trade-in program possible, Upway is another great place to find an e-bike. It offers a lot of variety, with many items up to 60% below retail prices. The company also buys used e-bikes if you have one that you would like to offload.

If you already ride an e-bike and want to pay less for charging it up, home solar is the best way to lower those power costs.

Check out TCD's Solar Explorer to learn how you can reduce your electricity bills and save up to $10,000 on installation. If buying isn't in your budget, the Solar Explorer also provides details of $0-down subscription options for domestic solar energy.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.