California voters recalled Avenal's mayor and council members, and they still won't step down

"This is uncharted territory for all of us, right."

When voters remove elected officials from office, the decision is final.

Months after a recall election in Avenal, California, however, four officials voters chose to remove are still holding office, The Fresno Bee reported.

What happened?

Last week, Avenal residents appeared before the Kings County Board of Supervisors to ask for help in getting the city government back on track.

The dispute reportedly stems from an April election in which 73% of voters recalled Mayor Alvaro Preciado and council members Leticia Gamez, Pablo Hernandez, and David Reynosa. Council member Ricardo Verdugo was the only one not removed.

But even after the county certified the recall, those four officials stayed in their posts, leading to a legal dispute involving the city, recall organizers, and Kings County.

The county also joined a quo warranto application approved by California Attorney General Rob Bonta on June 17, allowing a lawsuit to proceed over whether the officials can remain in office.

Residents told supervisors they feel stuck as the case continues to drag on.

"Is there something that you guys can help us do? Because obviously they don't want to step down, and they're doing more harm to the community than they are trying to better the community by staying there," recall supporter Ginger Wallis said, per the Bee.

Residents began the recall effort last summer. Backers pointed to what they saw as disrespect toward constituents, poor transparency and accountability, and Brown Act concerns connected to replacing the Kings County Fire Department with volunteer-only firefighters.

Why does it matter?

The basic issue is whether the result of the election will stand. Residents organized a recall and voted by a wide margin to remove the officials, but those officials remain in office.

Avenal residents say they are worried not just about political procedure but also about whether their city can continue handling everyday business, from public meetings to essential services. Questions remain about vacancies, quorum rules, and what authority Verdugo has as the only council member left standing.

The recall effort also focused on disputes over fire protection, a major public safety concern as California communities face extreme heat and wildfire risk.

Residents say they are asking for respect, transparency, and a functioning local government.

What's being done?

The county's role focuses on legal procedures rather than control over the Avenal council. Residents asked supervisors to clarify the county's legal position, help with election procedures, provide direction on vacancies and quorum, and advise Verdugo on lawful city operations during the dispute.

After tense June council meetings, the Kings County District Attorney's Office and Sheriff's Office served seven search warrants July 1 at Avenal City Hall, the community center, the homes of the four recalled council members, and the home of City Manager Antony Lopez. Authorities have not described the investigation in detail, though cellphones and computers were seized, the Bee reported.

"During this unprecedented crisis facing our city, I have come to you because, as residents, we feel there is nowhere else to run," Avenal resident Veronica Loya said, according to the newspaper.

Sheila Verdugo, Verdugo's spouse, said, "This is uncharted territory for all of us."

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