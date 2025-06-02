Watchdog group slams major corporation for misleading consumers about hazardous home appliances: 'Tricky claims using tricky information'

"This is all about keeping gas in the home."

The Australian Gas Infrastructure Group spread harmful misinformation, claiming that gas-powered stoves were cheaper and more sustainable than electric stovetops.

According to an article by Renew Economy, the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) was found to be greenwashing by Australia's advertising regulators.

The AGIG posted an advert comparing stovetops to social media, with gas-powered stoves made out to be the greenest choice. The company "owns two of Victoria's three gas networks and several in other states," Renew Economy mentioned, highlighting its interest in promoting gas-powered goods, even if it is at the detriment of the environment.

Australia's Ad Standards Community Panel declared that the advert broke three sections of the Environmental Claims Code. They claimed it was "misleading or deceptive, overstated its claims, and could not be verified or substantiated by an average viewer."

Companies know that there is a trend toward more conscious consumption. In trying to appeal to an ethical shopper, many big brands use greenwashing tactics to appear more sustainable than they are. As a consumer, this can be misleading and frustrating, making it difficult to do the right thing despite having good intentions.

In reality, gas stoves can be dangerous, expensive, and harmful to the environment. In comparison, induction stoves are an easy and affordable solution to avoid the dangers of gas stoves. With the Inflation Reduction Act, consumers can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range, sweetening the deal even more.

Induction stoves sometimes get a bad rep for taking a long time to heat up, but they tend to cook faster than gas-powered stoves and are more cost-efficient.

If you're not in the market for a major kitchen renovation, or perhaps are renting and can't change your space too drastically, plug-in induction burners are a great option. With some options starting at just $50, they're a great way to reduce the harms of gas stoves without breaking the bank.

Belinda Noble, founder of Comms Declare, a climate advocacy group, said the advertising regulator's ruling would "hopefully put an end to tricky claims using tricky information."

She also commented on AGIG's desire to promote gas products despite the harm they cause, saying: "This is all about keeping gas in the home and giving people an excuse to keep gas despite the overwhelming evidence that it's bad for the climate."

