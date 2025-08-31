Lawmaker issues warning over new law that could expose citizens to dangerous threat: 'Slow-motion disaster'

A senator in Australia's environmentally oriented political party, the Greens, is warning citizens that new laws could expose communities to dangerous radioactive waste dumped from nuclear-powered submarines.

What's happening?

As The Guardian reported, opponents of the Aukus submarine deal, which aims to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines by the 2030s, say the law unfairly puts communities and Indigenous landowners at risk of nuclear waste exposure.

Senator David Shoebridge said Aukus was a "slow-motion disaster" that could impact Australia for thousands of years, per the news outlet.

While Australia stated it would take full responsibility for the management of nuclear waste and the spent fuel from the submarines' reactors, critics argue that the Australian Naval Nuclear Power Safety Bill, passed in 2024, would provide the government with grounds to dispose of the waste almost anywhere in the country.

"This law allows the minister to pick any place on a map, then the next day make a nuclear waste dump there. It sounds impossible, but the way the law is written could make your neighborhood, or the defence facility next door, a nuclear waste dump almost overnight," Shoebridge said, per The Guardian.

There are also concerns that the spent fuel could be used to make nuclear weapons, as it contains highly enriched uranium.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why is the new law concerning?

Nuclear waste that isn't properly stored is highly dangerous to humans, animals, and ecosystems. Possible consequences of exposure include cell damage, acute radiation sickness, and increased cancer risk, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

In addition, extreme weather events and other effects linked to a rising global temperature may compromise storage sites.

As for the law itself, The Guardian reported that there are concerns the government is hiding "critical details," including where exactly it would dump radioactive material, as highlighted by former South Australian senator Rex Patrick.

When Patrick attempted to request a copy of the 2023 Defense Department report detailing potential sites for nuclear waste, he was denied access. Patrick also noted the project's estimated $368 billion costs don't include nuclear waste storage and disposal.

While existing nuclear energy production has numerous benefits, including the production of low-carbon electricity and the ability to complement renewable energy sources, it also has several drawbacks. For one, constructing nuclear power plants can be expensive, and there's always a risk that bad actors will somehow get hold of the uranium to make weapons.

However, nuclear energy has the potential to become a significantly larger player in the world's energy mix as society transitions to clean energy and away from dirty energy sources like oil, coal, and gas.

What's being done to address the nuclear waste?

Per The Guardian, the Aukus law was amended last year to prevent the U.S. and U.K. from dumping high-level radioactive waste, such as spent fuel, in Australia. A spokesperson for the Australian Submarine Agency also stated that the selection of designated zones for high-level waste wouldn't be made without consulting community members.

However, Australian governments have been deliberating about where to store spent nuclear waste for decades and have yet to decide on a permanent storage solution.

The Guardian reported that current legislation "designates HMAS Stirling off Perth and the Osborne naval shipyard in Adelaide" as a storage site for low- and intermediate-level waste, but the law also allows the government to choose almost any other site.

Individually, you can make a difference by staying informed about the dangers of nuclear waste and the warming planet, as well as the potential for nuclear energy.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.