Luxury automaker unveils most affordable EV ever built for next-gen drivers — here's what we know

Audi is expanding its electric vehicle lineup with its most compact and affordable model yet. The automaker recently confirmed its plans to launch a new, entry-level electric vehicle similar in size to the ICE-powered Audi A3.

The upcoming model will be smaller and priced lower than the Q4 e-tron. This announcement could give Audi the extra momentum it needs to make premium EV ownership available to a broader range of drivers.

Audi is building its yet-to-be-named model on the existing MEB platform, making it possible to offer a budget-friendly electric option without sacrificing style or performance. However, Audi and Volkswagen are developing a next-generation, EV-dedicated platform to reduce costs further. Audi and Volkswagen expect to launch the new platform between 2028 and 2029, Carscoops reported.

In the meantime, Audi's compact crossover will debut in 2026, with production at its Ingolstadt plant and fully available no later than 2027. This launch represents a shift in the EV market as luxury brands like Audi address affordability concerns.

Audi's new, compact electric vehicle could benefit car owners looking to switch to electric driving, especially those seeking a luxury car with a reasonable price tag. Compared to gas-powered vehicles, EVs save consumers money over time — there are fewer moving parts to repair, no oil changes, and fewer fluid replacements. Drivers will also see savings on fuel and eliminate tailpipe pollution while enjoying a quieter and smoother ride.

While Audi faces challenges in increasing its EV sales compared to some rivals, it's pushing forward with its EV expansion. Although the brand remains committed to becoming fully electric by 2032, company leaders suggest they may adjust their plans to match evolving market demands.

Some concerns remain about the environmental impact of battery production and mining materials. However, 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels are extracted each year compared to the roughly 30 million tons of minerals required annually for clean energy technologies. In addition, when fossil fuels burn, they are lost forever. In comparison, the minerals used in EV batteries can often be recycled and reused.

As Audi pushes into more affordable EV options, drivers can expect a cleaner, more cost-efficient future behind the wheel. For those considering a planet-friendly upgrade, it's a great time to make your next car an EV.

