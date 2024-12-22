Disgruntled customer outraged after receiving evidence from insurance company: 'Non-compliance with whatever policies or laws'

"There's no telling what kinda spyware they've put on it."

Recently, an insurance company sent a requested audio recording on a physical disc, sparking a discussion about outdated practices and their impact on our planet.

What happened?

A Reddit user shared their frustrating experience with Assurant insurance company in the r/mildlyinfuriating community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I recently requested the audio recording of a conversation with an insurance company after I felt they had deliberately mislead me," the user wrote. "Today I received said audio recording. As an email attachment? Maybe a download link? No!" Instead, they received a physical CD in the mail.

The post ignited a heated discussion about personal security and waste concerns.

One commenter said, "Ahh h*** no would I stick that into my computer. There's no telling what kinda spyware they've put on it to analyze your finances, insurance claims, photos made for insurance claims, emails to lawyers about insurance claims, etc. I'd consider that CD to be evidence of non-compliance with whatever policies or laws they were following by sending it to you."

Why is sending physical media concerning?

Manufacturing and shipping CDs requires raw materials, energy, and transportation resources. The plastic components can take centuries to break down in landfills, contributing to growing pollution problems.

The environmental toll becomes even more striking considering this appears to be standard practice for a large insurance company handling thousands of similar requests annually. Digital file sharing would eliminate these material and shipping impacts entirely.

Is Assurant doing anything about this?

Assurant has made public commitments to reducing its environmental impact, including goals to lower paper use and energy consumption in its operations.

However, this CD mailing practice appears to contradict those sustainability promises. The company has not addressed why it continues using physical media instead of secure digital delivery methods that other businesses commonly employ.

What's being done about wasteful business practices more broadly?

Many companies now use encrypted file-sharing platforms and secure customer portals to exchange sensitive information safely and sustainably. These digital solutions protect both customer privacy and the environment.

Consumers can take action by requesting digital-only communications and speaking up when companies use unnecessarily wasteful practices. Making these preferences known encourages businesses to modernize their processes.

Professional organizations and industry groups also promote best practices for secure, paperless operations. Their guidelines help companies transition away from outdated, resource-heavy methods while maintaining data security and regulatory compliance.

